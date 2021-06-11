Forty-nine restaurants across Malta and Gozo have signed up to a voucher scheme that will match government vouchers with dining credits of their own.

The 49 eateries (see below) range from cafes to upmarket restaurants and are all members of the Association of Catering Establishments, which launched the scheme on Wednesday.

No list of participating restaurants had been provided during the initiative's launch.

Diners who visit any of these restaurants and use €15 government vouchers when settling their bill will receive an equivalent number of €15 vouchers to be used at that same restaurant.

The restaurant-issued vouchers will be redeemed as a minimum 33% discount, meaning patrons must spend a minimum of €45 to obtain their full value. Only one such voucher can be redeemed per table or bill.

Diners who wish to use their restaurant vouchers when ordering take-away or delivery service from participating eateries must order directly with the restaurant.

A mock voucher published by ACE. The lobby group says vouchers will actually be for €15.

A mock-up published by the ACE on its website on Friday showed vouchers valued at €10, but an ACE spokesperson assured Times of Malta that vouchers issued would be for €15.

Restaurants reopened in May with limitations on their opening hours and seating arrangements. As of this week, they can remain open until midnight and seat a maximum of six per table.