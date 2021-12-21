It is difficult to know which sports disciplines have the biggest fanbase. We will look at two different points of view: one from real life and another from social media.

In real life, football has by far the largest fan base with around 3.5 billion fans worldwide. This number includes people who play football as well as those who just watch it on TV or in person without playing themselves. Cricket comes second with about 2.5 billion fans worldwide. Basketball has an estimated 400 million followers globally while baseball manages to keep its place among the top 10 with 500 million followers worldwide.

Online, however, there are some major differences in numbers between sports – especially when you take the total population of the country into account. In fact, football is largely outranked by another sport: Hockey has a huge following online thanks to Canada, the US, and Scandinavia alone. Its fanbase on social media totals almost two billion people.

The number of people playing a sport often has more than just an impact on how many fans it can count online. But even though football seems to lose out when it comes to online fans, it is still very popular in real life with around five times more players worldwide than hockey (and more or less 10 times more than American football or baseball).

This topic will even become more complicated if we are talking about the number of athlete followers on social media. This includes people who compete in a certain sport as well as those who support professional athletes – but not the fans. Football again takes the lead here with almost 10 times more athlete followers than American football – which comes second.

In short, there are many different criteria you can use to judge what sports have the biggest fanbases. And even then, it can still be difficult to compare sports with each other as there is no way of knowing exactly how many fans each sport has worldwide. However, one thing seems clear: American football, basketball, and baseball all have huge followings both in real life and on social media – but football is still the single most popular sport worldwide.

Why do sports disciplines have massive following?

Sports have massive following because people like exciting and competitive events. People can relate to their favourite athletes and teams and be inspired by them. Fans of a certain sport are using social media as a way to connect with other fans of that same sport from all over the world. They can also use it as a way to show support for their favorite team or athlete through likes, shares, comments, and the like.

Social media platforms are also used as a way for sports fans to talk with others about something that they enjoy. They can share their opinion on games or teams or players, back up arguments by citing facts (such as statistics), and discuss upcoming events – not only in real life but also online.

Support from other industries such as entertainment and gambling also helps keep sports popular and growing. Betting particularly has a massive relationship with the sports industry. As written by the smartbettingguide.com team, the number of sports betting bookmakers and related to sports bets have increased significantly in recent years. This also affects more gamblers to love particular sports which turns them into fans.

In conclusion, sports are popular in real life – but they are also very popular online where people can talk about anything and everything related to their favorite sport. These two factors have increased the popularity of sports and led them to become some of the most followed events in real life and online.

