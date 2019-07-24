It’s that time of year again. Football is back, and the Maltese bookmaker Yobetit has broken down the Premier League by predicting which teams will qualify for the 2019/20 Champions League.

Last season, Manchester City became the two-time reigning champions and they set the record for most points scored in a campaign over the last two seasons, 100. Therefore, it is no surprise they are favourites to win the Premier League at odds of 1.015* this season. City’s campaign will begin when they play West Ham on August 10.

The Citizens have become even stronger since their victory, with their signing of midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid. Therefore, it is very likely Manchester City will make it a three-peat this year, and it would take a bold person to bet against them. However, Liverpool are not going to make it easy.

Last season, Liverpool gathered the most points any other team has earned without winning the Premier League, 97 points. Despite their success under Jurgen Klopp, the Premier League title still eludes Liverpool, and they haven’t been crowned king of English soccer since 1990.

This year could very well be the Reds’ year though, at promising odds 1.062*, Liverpool are the only team that could have what it takes to overcome Manchester City. The champions of Europe boast the Premier League’s best defence, with the majestic Virgil Van Dijk at its core, while two of their front three shared the Golden Boot last season. Therefore, there is hope yet.

Tottenham managed to reach a Champions League final without making a single purchase for two consecutive transfer windows. Yet, Mauricio Pochettino has no trophies to show for his five seasons in north London. Tottenham are 1.5* to make it to the top four in what could be a make-or-break season. The recent opening of their stadium, development of their younger players, and the record-signing Tanguy Ndombele could all come together to give the Spurs their spot in the Champions League. Their season debut will be against Aston Villa on August 10.

Following closely after, Chelsea and Manchester United are tied at odds 2.1* to make it to the top four. Therefore it could go either way and it will undoubtedly be a tight race for the fourth spot. Chelsea only got one season out of Maurizio Sarri, and he led them to their third-place finish in the Premier League, and a Europa League title before splitting for Juventus. Since then Sarri has been replaced by Frank Lampard who led Derby to a spot in the Championship promotion final last season, making him a great addition for the Blues.

The transfer ban presented the Blues with a chance to build something more long-term, giving academy graduates such as Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Adoi and Mason Mount an opportunity under a young, budding manager. A top-four finish will be the minimum requirement for Frank Lampard, however, failure could tarnish his legacy. And, it all begins on August 11 as Chelsea play against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, over at Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been working hard at rebuilding the squad. There have been some solid additions to the team this summer, such as Daniel James, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and most recently, defender Harry Maguire. If everything falls right, Solskjaer may be able to move the Red Devils back into the top four this season.

The Premier League title-race kicks-off this Friday when Liverpool welcomes Norwich City to Anfield, and Liverpool are favoured to win 1.142*. Find all the best odds on offer at Yobetit.com to keep you entertained throughout the Premier League.

