Updated 11.15am

Activists claimed on Friday that white storks came under fire while roosting overnight in Żabbar and Marsascala.

In a Facebook post early on Friday, BirdLife Malta said the storks were roosting in an area known as Wied iz-Ziju.

An Environmental Protection Unit and a team of volunteers kept watch as the flock attracted a considerable number of people along the Marsascala bypass. The EPU left the site to go to another place where they were told another flock was roosting, leaving behind BirdLife volunteers to keep watch.

"Not long after, around 9.30pm, three shots were fired from two locations near the storks, dispersing one of the roost sites.

"Police were called to the scene, while a second team from BirdLife Malta assisted to locate any suspects on site. A witness who saw two people acting suspiciously near the scene of the shooting also alerted police, with various Rapid Intervention Units blocking a road and apprehending the individuals, who were questioned" the NGO said on social media.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Times of Malta that the suspects were questioned. Investigations are underway.

BirdLife Malta said its team kept watch throughout the night, a few metres away from the sleeping storks.

As at 9am only 33 storks out of the initial flock of around 50 were accounted for.

It seems that the highly-protected birds dispersed in small roosts and this morning two different flocks of six and 13 birds were observed taking off. They were later joined by another 14, BirdLife said.

The NGO thanked those who alerted it to the storks' presence on Thursday and urged people to keep an eye out for the birds.

Just this week, Ornis - the government’s consultative committee on hunting - recommended the opening of a spring season for turtle dove despite a European Commission warning in February that Malta must stop spring hunting of the bird or face legal action.

On Thursday, BirdLife said Ornis had recommended opening the season despite a lack of information on last season’s catch.

BirdLife Malta can be reached on 7925 5697.