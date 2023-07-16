The police have tracked down and seized a car believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run accident on the Rabat road, Mrieħel, a fortnight ago. But they are still looking for the driver.

An e-scooter rider from Finland suffered multiple skull fractures and liver damage when the car hit him as he crossed the road. Toni, who asked for his surname to be withheld, last week complained to Times of Malta that the police had not interviewed him about the accident yet.

He said he was unable to hear and see properly since the July 2 incident.

“I can’t sleep because of the nightmares and the pain,” he said.

The presenter and ambassador at a gaming company was on his way to work when the incident happened on Mdina Road. He said he was at a zebra crossing and remembered looking to his right and seeing a car at the roundabout.

“The next time I looked to my right, I saw the car almost next to me,” he said, indicating with his hands the proximity of the vehicle.

“I remember looking at the car thinking, ‘Well this is going to hurt’, and it did.”

The police said on Sunday that after intensive investigations they had found the white Toyota Belta allegedly involved. It had marks compatible with the incident.

The police announcement confirmed a statement made on Facebook by an eyewitness on the day of the incident that he had seen a white Toyota Belta hit the man and keep going.

A search for its driver is continuing.