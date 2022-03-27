As Labour projects a landslide victory, counting is continuing to find out who will be the MPs representing Malta's 13 districts.

Labour is predicting heavy wins and even that it could secure the traditionally Nationalist twelfth district.

The official results will not be known for some hours but here are some of the frontrunners.

This story will be updated as the information becomes clearer in the hours ahead.

District 1

Early indications are that PN's Mario de Marco is way ahead, with newcomer Darren Carabott also looking well-placed. Labour environment minister Aaron Farrugia and Keith Azzopardi Tanti, who had the backing of former prime minister Joseph Muscat, appear to have secured seats, with Jose Herrera ahead of Deo Debattista in third.

District 2

As counting continues, Labour leader Robert Abela is leading the pack for Labour, while Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Chris Agius and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana appear safe here. For the Nationalist Party, Stephen Spiteri is leading the list.

District 3

Alicia Bugeja Said is doing well here for Labour, according to party analysts while Stephen Spiteri is also performing well.

District 4

Health Minister Chris Fearne looks to be leading here, with fellow cabinet menber Byron Camilleri also doing well along with, Jonathan Attard and Chris Bonnet for Labour. For the PN, President of the party's general council, Mark Anthony Sammut is looking strong.

District 5

Both party leaders, Bernard Grech for PN and Robert Abela for PL, are understood to be doing well as counting progresses. For Labour, cabinet members Owen Bonnici and Miriam Dalli are also strong at this stage.

District 6

Ministers Roderick Galdes, Silvio Schembri and Ian Borg look to have sewn up the seats for Labour. The PN say newcomer Jerome Caruana Cilia is going strong.

District 7

Minister and Dingli native Ian Borg appears to have dominated the district. The PN say there has also been a strong showing from former leader Adrian Delia, who appears to be doing better here than on the 8th, where his hometown Birkirkara is.

District 8

Labour insiders say Clyde Caruana is in the lead, well ahead of Edward Zammit Lewis in second. The PN say Beppe Fenech Adami is doing well on this district.

District 9

Newcomer but familiar face Joe Giglio is doing well, as is Robert Arrigo. Labour's Michael Falzon and Clifton Grima are the frontrunners here.

District 10

Again, Michael Falzon and Clifton Grima are in the lead here, according to Labour, while the PN says things are also looking good for Robert Arrigo and Joe Giglio.

District 11

Labour says Miriam Dalli is currently in the lead, with Tony Agius Decelis while there is another strong showing for PN party leader Bernard Grech.

District 12

Labour are hopeful of turning this traditional Nationalist seat red but there's a chance of an upset here for a veteran party member. Labour insiders say things are not looking good for Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo. The PN says Incumbent Robert Cutajar looks strong, as does newcomer Ivan Castillo.

District 13

Clint Camilleri is first by a large margin, Labour insiders report, followed by Anton Refalo and Jo-Etienne Abela. On the PN side, newcomer Alex Borg appears to be leading, ahead of old hand Chris Said.