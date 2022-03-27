As Labour projects a landslide victory, counting is continuing to find out who will be the MPs representing Malta's 13 districts.

Labour is predicting heavy wins but its earlier hopes to secure the traditionally Nationalist twelfth district appear not to have come to fruition.

Some MPs have been elected to two districts, meaning they will choose one and a casual election will be held in the next two weeks to fill their other seat.

Several big names have failed to be elected including Labour minister Evarist Bartolo and Jose Herrera. Rosianne Cutajar has also failed to reach the quota.

This story is being constantly updated as the information becomes clearer in the hours ahead. Refresh for latest updates.

District 1

Newcomer Keith Azzopardi Tanti, who was famously endorsed by former prime minister Joseph Muscat, has been elected on the first count according to Labour sources, in a major upset. Cabinet member Deo Debattista has also got a seat and Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has the third Labour seat on this district. That means a major upset with cabinet minister Jose Herrera unelected. The PN's Mario de Marco and newcomer Darren Carabott are also elected, according to sources.

District one MPs elected, from top left, Labour's Deo Debattista, Aaron Farrugia, Keith Azzopardi Tanti, and PN's Darren Carrabot and Mario Demarco.

District 2

Labour leader Robert Abela has secured his seat, his party confirms. The Nationalist Party's Stephen Spiteri has been confirmed as placing second. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, and parliamentary secretary Chris Agius have been elected, along with Cospicua mayor Alison Zerafa Civelli, who is also the sister-in-law of the prime minister.

Elected on District 2 from top left, Labour's Robert Abela, Alison Zerafa Civelli, Chris Agius, Clyde Caruana and PN's Stephen Spiteri

District 3

Health Minister Chris Fearne has reached the quota, Labour says. Fellow cabinet member Carmelo Abela has also been elected. Owen Bonnici is also expected to be elected on this district while there is a battle for the fourth seat between Andy Ellul and Alicia Bugeja Said. The fifth seat looks set to go to Stephen Spiteri.

District 4

Health Minister Chris Fearne has also been elected on this district, so he will now have to choose which one to drop. Fellow cabinet member Byron Camilleri has been elected too, along with Jonathan Attard and Chris Bonnet for Labour. For the PN, President of the party's general council, Mark Anthony Sammut has been elected.

This means PN incumbent Jason Azzopardi has missed out.

Elected on District 3 from top left, Labour's Chris Fearne, Byron Camilleri, Jonathan Attard, Chris Bonnet and the PN's Mark Anthony Sammut. Elected on District 3 from top left, Labour's Chris Fearne, Byron Camilleri, Jonathan Attard, Chris Bonnet and the PN's Mark Anthony Sammut.

District 5

Labour party leader Robert Abela has been elected along with fellow cabinet members Owen Bonnici and Miriam Dalli. Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi's election means Labour has secured one more seat than in the 2017 election. PN party leader Bernard Grech has also been elected.

District 6

PN newcomer Jerome Caruana Cilia was elected on the first vote, according to Labour media. Its ministers Silvio Schembri and Roderick Galdes have been elected, followed by the PN's Ryan Callus and Labour's Ian Borg.

This means Rosianne Cutajar has not been elected.

Elected on District 6 from top right Labour's Silvio Schembri, Roderick Galdes, Ian Borg, PN's Ryan Callus and Jerome Caruana Cilia.

District 7

Minister and Dingli native Ian Borg has been elected, his party confirmed along with Silvio Schembri and Julia Farrugia Portelli. The PN say former leader Adrian Delia, has been elected alongside Ryan Callus.

District 8

Clyde Caruana, Justin Schembri and Edward Zammit Lewis have all been elected for Labour. The PN' s Beppe Fenech Adami and Adrian Delia have both been elected.

District 9

Labour minister Clifton Grima has been elected. His party colleague Michael Falzon is another frontrunner. PN newcomer but familiar face Joe Giglio has been elected along with party colleagues Robert Arrigo and Ivan Bartolo.

District 10

Again, Michael Falzon and Clifton Grima are in the lead here, according to Labour, while the PN says things are also looking good for Robert Arrigo and Joe Giglio.

District 11

Labour says Miriam Dalli has been elected. Tony Agius Decelis is also performing well while there is another strong showing for PN party leader Bernard Grech.

District 12

Labour were hopeful of turning this traditional Nationalist seat red but are now saying they did not manage it. Labour is saying Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo was elected on the first count, followed by Michael Farrugia. The last three seats went to the PN newcomer Ivan Castillo ahead of incumbent Robert Cutajar with Ivan Bartolo securing the fifth.

This means a major upset: Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has not been elected, according to Labour.

District 13

Clint Camilleri has reached the quota by a large margin, Labour confirms while his colleague Anton Refalo has also been elected. Jo-Etienne Abela is doing well too. On the PN side, newcomer Alex Borg has been elected, according to PN's youth wing MZPN. He appeared to have been leading old hand Chris Said.