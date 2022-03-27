Labour's landslide victory in the general election gives the party an 11-seat majority in parliament, two more seats than it enjoyed in 2017.

It captured the fourth seats on the fifth and third district, turning them deep red but its hopes to secure the traditionally Nationalist twelfth district did not come to fruition.

Some MPs have been elected to two districts, meaning they will choose one and a casual election will be held in the next two weeks to fill the dropped seat.

Several big names have failed to be elected including Labour ministers Evarist Bartolo and Jose Herrera and former parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar. On the Nationalist Party side, some big name losses include Jason Azzopardi, Karol Aquilina and Claudette Buttigieg.

Here is a list of all the MPs elected so far, with casual elections set to take place over the following weeks.

District 1

Newcomer Keith Azzopardi Tanti, who was famously endorsed by former prime minister Joseph Muscat, was elected on the first count, in a major surprise. Cabinet member Deo Debattista also retained his seat, as did Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia. The PN's Mario de Marco and newcomer Darren Carabott were also elected.

This means a major upset with cabinet minister Jose Herrera unelected - he won't be able to contest a casual election either after Farrugia failed to get elected on another district.

District one MPs elected, from top left, Labour's Deo Debattista, Aaron Farrugia, Keith Azzopardi Tanti, and PN's Darren Carrabott and Mario Demarco.

District 2

Labour leader Robert Abela has secured his seat, his party confirms. The Nationalist Party's Stephen Spiteri has been confirmed as placing second. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, and parliamentary secretary Chris Agius have been elected, along with Cospicua mayor Alison Zerafa Civelli, who is also the sister-in-law of the prime minister.

Elected on District 2 from top left, Labour's Robert Abela, Alison Zerafa Civelli, Chris Agius, Clyde Caruana and PN's Stephen Spiteri

District 3

Health Minister Chris Fearne has reached the quota, Labour says. Fellow cabinet member Carmelo Abela and Owen Bonnici have been elected while Labour's captured a fourth seat in this district, with Andy Ellul. The fifth seat went to the PN's Stephen Spiteri.

Elected on District 3 from top left, Labour's Chris Fearne,Carmelo Abela, Owen Bonnici, Andy Ellul and the PN's Stephen Spiteri

District 4

Health Minister Chris Fearne has also been elected on this district, so he will now have to choose which one to drop. Fellow cabinet member Byron Camilleri has been elected too, along with Jonathan Attard and Chris Bonnet for Labour. For the PN, president of the party's general council, Mark Anthony Sammut has been elected.

This means PN incumbent Jason Azzopardi has missed out.

Elected on District 4 from top left, Labour's Chris Fearne, Byron Camilleri, Jonathan Attard, Chris Bonnet and the PN's Mark Anthony Sammut.

District 5

Labour party leader Robert Abela has been elected along with fellow cabinet members Owen Bonnici and Miriam Dalli. Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi's election means Labour has secured one more seat than in the 2017 election. PN party leader Bernard Grech has also been elected.

Elected on District 5 from top left, Labour's Robert Abela, Owen Bonnici, Miriam Dalli, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, and PN leader Bernard Grech.

District 6

PN newcomer Jerome Caruana Cilia was elected on the first vote, according to Labour. Its ministers Silvio Schembri and Roderick Galdes have also been elected, followed by the PN's Ryan Callus and Labour's Ian Borg.

This means Rosianne Cutajar has not been elected but she could still make it in through a casual election.

Elected on District 6 from top right Labour's Silvio Schembri, Roderick Galdes, Ian Borg, PN's Ryan Callus and Jerome Caruana Cilia.

District 7

Minister and Dingli native Ian Borg has been elected, his party confirmed along with Silvio Schembri and Julia Farrugia Portelli. Former PN leader Adrian Delia, has been elected alongside Ryan Callus.

Elected on District 7 are from top left Ian Borg, Silvio Schembri, Julia Farrugia Portelli, the PN's Ryan Callus and former leader Adrian Delia.

District 8

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, and Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis have all been elected for Labour. The PN's Justin Schembri, Beppe Fenech Adami and Adrian Delia have all been elected.

Elected on District 8 are from top left, the PN's Beppi Fenech Adami, Adrian Delia, Justin Schembri, and Labour's Edward Zammit Lewis and Clyde Caruana.

District 9

Labour minister Clifton Grima has been elected alongside his party colleague Michael Falzon. PN newcomer but familiar face Joe Giglio has been elected along with party colleagues Robert Arrigo and Ivan Bartolo.

Elected to District 9 are, from top left, PN's Ivan J Bartolo, Robert Arrigo, Joe Giglio, PL's Michael Falzon and Clifton Grima.

District 10

Closely mirroring the neighbouring district, Labour's Michael Falzon and Clifton Grima have been elected. On the PN ticket, Robert Arrigo, Joe Giglio and Mark Anthony Sammut have all made it.

Elected on District 10 from top left, the PN's Mark Anthony Sammut, Robert Arrigo, Joe Giglio and Labour's Michael Falzon and Clifton Grima.

District 11

Miriam Dalli has been elected along with Alex Muscat while for the PN party leader Bernard Grech has been elected alongside his deputy David Agius and Ivan Bartolo.

Elected on District 11 from top left, PN's Bernard Grech, Ivan Bartolo, David Agius and Labour's Alex Muscat and Miriam Dalli.

District 12

Labour were hopeful of turning this traditional Nationalist seat red but failed to do so. Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo was elected on the first count (2,863 first preference votes), followed by Michael Farrugia (2,615). The last three seats went to the PN newcomer Ivan Castillo (2,636) ahead of incumbent Robert Cutajar (2,523) with newcomber Graziella Galea securing the fifth (1,650).

This means a major upset: Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has not been elected. For the PN, Claudette Buttigieg has also missed out.

Elected on District 12 are from top left, the PN's Graziella Galea, Ivan Castillo and Robert Cutajar and Labour's Michael Farrugia.

District 13

Clint Camilleri has reached the quota by a large margin, while his colleagues Anton Refalo and Jo-Etienne Abela have also been elected. On the PN side, newcomer Alex Borg has been elected, along with old hand Chris Said.

Elected on District 13 are from top left Jo-Etienne Abela, Clint Camilleri, Anton Refalo from Labour and Alex Borg and Chris Said from PN.