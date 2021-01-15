The World Health Organization's emergency committee urged countries on Friday to take measures that ensure safe travel during the pandemic, but not to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for arriving travellers.

"Given that the impact of vaccines in reducing transmission is yet unknown, and the current availability of vaccines is too limited, the committee recommended that countries do not require proof of vaccination from incoming travellers," it said in a statement.

Malta is among the countries pushing for EU-wide cooperation on the issuing of a vaccination certificate for those who get the jab, with Health Minister Chris Fearne urging European counterparts to decide on the matter soon.

A similar call was also made by Greece on Tuesday as the country, which like Malta is heavily reliant on tourism, seeks to make travelling easier.

However, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association is insisting that while a vaccine certificate will help instil fresh confidence in people to travel, it should not be the only criteria for one to be allowed to travel.

Also on Friday, the WHO's director-general said he wanted COVID-19 vaccination campaigns taking place in every nation across the globe within the next 100 days.

"I want to see vaccination underway in every country in the next 100 days so that health workers and those at high risk are protected first," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.