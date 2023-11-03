Who defends residents? 

One of the reasons why local councils were formed 30 years ago was precisely so that residents will be well served. So that residents requiring assistance and help can turn to their council for a solution.

For many years this goal was being reached. Residents and local councils were working well together. So successful were local councils that their responsibilities and autonomy were regularly increased.

Initially, the local councils’ responsibilities included the collection of garbage and street sweeping. As time went by, other responsibilities were passed on to the local councils, like road maintenance and resurfacing, street light maintenance, the maintenance and upkeep of playgrounds, the service of wardens, collection of fines and the payment of licences.

Later on, local councils started offering other services that were very useful to the residents, like activities for active elderly, outings, services for the young, sports activities and also social activities as well as artistic and cultural activities. Most local councils offered the service of the Berġa, social services, flu immunisation and even postal services besides others.

Local councils were becoming more autonomous and they were offering the services of a one-stop shop.

Unfortunately, during these last 10 years we have witnessed the weakening of local councils. The central government has systematically eroded the authority of local councils by taking away a great deal of the services that used to be offered.

Thus, for example, the reconstruction of roads is now in the hands of Infrastructure Malta. Garbage collection has been passed on to the regions. The repair of street lights is being taken over by Enemalta. The council that I head has been stripped from the services of the Berġa and social services. Absolutely nothing was done during these 10 years to strengthen local councils.

Oh, sorry, we are now called ‘local government’.

The budgets for local councils were never increased according to the rise in the costs of the services purchased by local councils, with the result that councils risk running at a deficit. This has turned us into beggars. We always have to regularly plead for assistance from the central government. Our autonomy has been taken away. Our survival is at risk.

The real loser in all this is the resident since the local council is no longer in a position to serve residents in a decent and efficient way. Many a time we find ourselves helpless at solving problems that are faced by locals and even though there are 23 ministers and parliamentary secretaries, none of them lifts a finger to help us solve the problem. They pass you on from one entity to another, they delay and try to tire you out.

So desperate is the situation that I have been referring certain issues to the ombudsman, who, in turn, refers the issue to some entity and we get stuck once again with no solution in sight. The poor resident is left huffing and puffing, disillusioned and disappointed, frustrated and angry.

Who defends residents?

In upper Ibraġ road one can see a mass of dust gathered on either side of the road. This dust is certainly the result of economic activity that takes place in the area. We all know how harmful dust is to one’s health. The local council is not in a position to collect all this dust since we cannot afford it and we do not have the equipment do so.

I wrote to the environment minister for help and I got none. I wrote to ERA and I was informed that they could not do anything. I wrote to the cleansing department for assistance and I have not got any. So, I wrote to the ombudsman for assistance. He duly asked ERA to intervene. An on-site meeting was held with ERA officials and they could witness the volume of industrial dust with their own eyes. The result was that they could not assist. So, who is going to defend the poor residents who live in the area?

A mini market is opening 24x7 in a residential priority area. Both residents and the local council are not in favour that mini markets open 24x7. We all know why these mini markets remain open in an area that is frequented by youngsters. Surely no one is buying milk and bread late at night or in the very early hours of the morning. The police have informed us that, because of changes that were recently made in the regulations, they cannot prosecute. Once again, I wrote to the ombudsman for assistance. He could not help either.

Why shouldn’t a local council together with its residents be in a position to decide whether a particular outlet can open 24x7? Who is going to help the poor residents?

A resident has been complaining that, on a particular pavement, washing liquid emerges from a drain pipe. He regularly sends us pictures of this liquid which sprawls onto the road. We wrote to the health department for assistance.

They informed us that they carried out an on on-site inspection and nothing unruly was observed, hence the case was closed. Naturally, if they carried out their inspection when no washing was taking place, they would not be in a position to see the soapy water coming out. Once again, I wrote to the ombudsman for assistance. We have been asked to provide more evidence.

Who is going to ensure the residents’ safety?

The fact that the central government has detached itself from local councils has not only resulted in a poorer service being offered to residents but also in a general deterioration of the country’s well-being. This in the case of garbage and waste. Finally, we have all realised that we now have a crisis here. The central government is totally at fault for this failure.

More than seven years ago we drew their attention to the fact that our locality was facing a garbage problem. We explained the origins of the problem and we offered solutions. They did not listen to us. Now see what has happened. We have a crisis. I am convinced that had they worked closely with local councils the problem would have been solved.

Residents need and want stronger and more autonomous local councils. The party that I belong to firmly believes in this. Support those who believe in stronger local councils. Only that way will residents be respected, served and defended.

Noel Muscat is the mayor of Swieqi.