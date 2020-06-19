Civil Society Network is calling for a fresh inquiry into the Egrant case – an inquiry that had never answered the question it set out to.

In a statement on Friday, CSN said this call follows serious doubts which have been cast on the integrity of former Police Commission Lawrence Cutajar, who is being investigated criminally after allegations of indirectly aiding in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Cutajar was responsible for the same police that investigated Egrant in the magisterial inquiry led by Aaron Bugeja, who has since been appointed judge.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri were in power at the time, the former having to resign after pressure from mass protests, the latter also under criminal investigation.

The new inquiry, CSN said, should be broader in scope and should be done without the possibility of influence by the subjects of the inquiry.

“Malta deserves better than what it has got so far. The political saga will not end until justice is served on those who have harmed Malta so much. Justice can only be done once that the whole truth comes out, and achieving this truth should be of utmost importance,” CSN said.