An Australian woman was charged Thursday with stealing a parked truck stuffed with 10,000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts. 

Police said the unmarked delivery truck had stopped for fuel on the outskirts of Sydney when a 28-year-old woman allegedly hopped inside and made off with the freshly baked booty. 

Detectives followed a trail of crumbs to a suburban carpark, where they found the abandoned vehicle more than a week later. 

The woman was arrested on Thursday, and police said her just desserts was to be charged with taking a truck without its owner's consent. 

Police said the doughnuts were "destroyed".

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.