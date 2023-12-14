An Australian woman was charged Thursday with stealing a parked truck stuffed with 10,000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Police said the unmarked delivery truck had stopped for fuel on the outskirts of Sydney when a 28-year-old woman allegedly hopped inside and made off with the freshly baked booty.

Detectives followed a trail of crumbs to a suburban carpark, where they found the abandoned vehicle more than a week later.

The woman was arrested on Thursday, and police said her just desserts was to be charged with taking a truck without its owner's consent.

Police said the doughnuts were "destroyed".