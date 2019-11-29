Masquerade’s newly-formed youth theatre company will perform its first production, Second Person Narrative, today and tomorrow.

The play by Jemma Kennedy follows the journey of a character named ‘You’, starting at her birth and ending at her death over 80 years later.

Director Petra Sant said the audience will see You grow up, make friends, get jobs, form relationships, win awards, buy clothes, make mistakes, have a child, discover herself and enjoy a good laugh.

“It is play is about selfhood and the decisions we make – or have imposed upon us – in constructing a life,” said Sant.

“It tackles the themes of family, work, pressures, love, friendship, and relationships. It is a story an audience of any age can empathise with.”

She described Kennedy’s play as an epic, ensemble story of an ordinary life, extraordinarily told.

“I believe the play really captures the essence of the [youth theatre] company; it’s modern, punchy, and relevant.”

Second Person Narrative is produced by Masquerade Malta and will be staged by the Youth Theatre Masquerade today and tomorrow at 8pm at Blue Box Theatre, M Space, Oscar Zammit Street, Msida.

The play is suitable for audiences aged 12 and over. For tickets, call 7979 3737 or visit www.masquerademalta.com.