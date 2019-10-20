This Halloween, Teatru Malta will be presenting a performance unique to any other they’ve ever presented before. Min Hi? is an hour-long, one-woman show starring the recently dubbed ‘doll-basher of Źebbug’ Lee-N Abela under the direction of Ruben Zahra. The intriguing performance will be staged at the haunting Rialto Cinema in Cospicua for four nights only between October 31 and November 3. This will be the first time in several years that the art-deco cinema will be re-opening its doors to the general public for a professional theatre show.

The show is written by household name Trevor Zahra and composed by his son Ruben, while talented soprano Nadia Vella will be singing live.

The Min Hi? project, which began during late September with a series of controversial pop-up street shows in Źebbug, Marsaxlokk, Sliema, Gudja, Valletta and Vittoriosa, will reach its climax during these four full blown performances. Audiences can expect to see a number of beguiling scenes unfold before their very eyes, featuring music boxes, puppets, chandeliers, snails, dolls and other curiosities.

When asked what audiences can expect from the show the actress explained that: “The whole project was intended to provoke thought and engage audiences in a way that they aren’t typically. We intend to make audiences laugh, smile and relate as I finally unveil who this masked woman really is.”

Writer Trevor Zahra added: “Perhaps it would make more sense to ask what audiences shouldn’t expect to see during Min Hi? This is in no way your typical linear plot with a beginning and end. On the contrary, this story is an exciting and fragmented one that will have audiences on the edge of their seat.”

This, coupled with Ruben Zahra’s passion for visuals will make for a very exciting night out: “Expect to see fetuses in glass jars, a pig’s head, strands of long black hair, dripping wet chandeliers and a ceiling adorned with prosthetic arms and legs,” he said.

Seating is limited and will run for four chilling nights only. To book your €15/€12 tickets for Min Hi? visit kultura.mt or visit teatrumalta.org.mt for more information.