For years, the biggest names in the gambling industry have been waiting to spread their virtual wings throughout the online sports betting market in the US, and that patience is now paying off.

From Nevada and New Jersey to Pennsylvania and West Virginia, more and more States are now welcoming mobile betting. In fact, according to the latest data compiled by ESPN, 14 States have legalised online sports wagering – and a few more are seriously thinking about joining the action.

This raises the question: Which online sportsbook is currently winning the battle to be America’s number one? Could it be UK giant William Hill, BetMGM, Unibet or DraftKings Sportsbook? Let’s take a closer look at each brand and see what they have to offer.

William Hill sportsbook

William Hill is one of Britain’s largest betting companies, and it’s spent a lot of time and money carving out a name for itself in the US. At present, WH offers mobile betting in seven States (CO, NJ, NV, IL, IN, IA, WV), which is more than most of its competitors.

It’s known for serving up a generous welcome bonus so that bettors can load up their accounts right from the off. In Jersey, William Hill accepts bets on 13 sports, ranging from football and basketball to boxing and motorsports. Market depth is also good across many events, particularly for the NFL and popular soccer matches. Furthermore, Hill’s in-play betting platform means there is always something to wager on – day or night.

BetMGM

Founded in 2018, BetMGM is a new name to the online sports betting sector, but with the global MGM brand name, it’s no surprise that this app has proven to be rather popular.

Currently, BetMGM is available in six States (NJ, NV, WV, CO, IN, TN), where you can wager on more than 16 sports covering all the best US and international action. Further endorsement of growing stature can be seen in its partnerships: BetMGM is an official betting operator for the NBA, MLS, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, WNBA, and USPGA.

Both the web platform and mobile app are easy-to-use, making them suitable for both new and experienced bettors. Like William Hill, BetMGM also throws out a sizeable welcome offer, and there’s live betting although the range of markets is variable depending on the event.

Unibet

Unibet is another European brand that is looking to muscle in on the lucrative US market. To help raise its status, Unibet is the official partner of NHL side – New Jersey Devils, and it’s an authorised operator for the NBA. Furthermore, it operates in America under a partnership with Hard Rock.

In terms of the range of sports; Unibet eclipses both MGM and WH by offering 20. However, the main focus is on soccer, football and basketball. With free bets and risk-free deposit match bets available to new customers, this brand is steadily making a name for itself in NJ and PA.

DraftKings

The king of DFS has taken the US sportsbook market by storm in recent years. Already, it's available in nine States (NJ, NH, WV, CO, IL, IN, TN, IA, PA), which is more than any other single operator at this time. It has partnerships with the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, the NFL’s New York Giants, and sports broadcaster ESPN, among several others, to strengthen its position as one of the industry’s top brands.

In addition, the DraftKings welcome offer blows all others out of the water (by some distance). It offers more than 20 sports with a strong focus on mainstream US action and soccer. Just like the DFS app, the sportsbook is user-friendly and ultra-fast, which is perfect for customers wanting to bet in-play. DK has also launched a top-drawer mobile casino in several states; and as such is cementing its place as the early leader in the race to be America’s number one online gambling company.

With more States now legalising sports betting, it is certainly an exciting time to be a US sports betting fan. Out of all the contenders, there are two clear winners who are making the most noise in the US sports betting markets. It may come down to a photo finish, but it's between DraftKings and BetMGM sports.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.