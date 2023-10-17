A number of mayors have hit back at a government proposal to enable candidates as young as 16 to head their council, saying they lacked life experience to deal with the top job.

But other councillors believe the enthusiasm of young mayors could inject life into councils.

Currently, 16 and 17-year-olds can vote and contest local council elections, but they cannot become mayors or deputy mayors, even if they receive the highest or second-highest number of first-count votes.

Yet, all that can change if the government’s bill to enable local councillors as young as 16 to become mayors is approved.

While Local Government minister Owen Bonnici describes the amendment as “historical”, Times of Malta spoke to mayors to see if they believe a 16-year-old can run their locality.

Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manché said one needs more “life experience” to run a locality.

“Imagine if I was mayor at 16... who would have taken me seriously when I was fighting MIDI,” he asked.

“Of course, we should include youths in politics, ideally independently to encourage more involvement, but definitely not in a mayor’s position.”

Manché, an outspoken and now independent mayor, following his resignation from the Labour Party, disagreed that 16-year-olds should become mayor, instead suggesting there should be youth sub-committees that form part of the council.

He acknowledged the lack of general interest to get involved in local council affairs but that lowering the age to become mayor will not improve the situation.

Serving as Gżira mayor for the past eight years, Borg Manché was one of the activists who fought for the restoration of public access to Manoel Island’s foreshore, which was closed off to the public for 16 years by development consortium MIDI.

Borg Manché said local councils need to have more control over their locality, especially issues on enforcement, rather than 16-year-old mayors.

Another Labour Party mayor, who wished to remain anonymous, echoed Borg Manché’s comments.

“You have to experience the university of life, you need that for this role,” he said.

“My concern is that young mayors might not have the maturity to take certain difficult decisions. Mayors face problems and abuse daily, and you need to be mature to handle that.”

Pembroke mayor Dean Hili said he is “cautiously sceptical” on the topic.

“Any new mayor will need to bed in and that will require having a good and competent administrative team,” he said.

“The process will also be accelerated if that mayor possesses background skills or knowledge in different walks of life or professions. It’s hard to see what a 16-year-old brings to the table besides the potential to dream, which is also an asset.”

The PL mayor is one of many objectors who lost the legal battle to block the db group from developing the former ITS site at St George’s Bay.

“It’s hard to see in practical terms how 16-year-olds react in the face of flagrant disregard of the law perpetrated by bullies for example,” he added.

“Are they going to be strong and command the respect required to straighten these people out?”

Who is going to drive them around?

The Nationalist Party is also in favour of lowering the age of becoming a mayor but Sliema mayor John Pillow highlighted the contradiction of electing a 16-year-old as head of the council.

“To drive a car legally you have to be 18, but then you can run your locality at 16,” he said, questioning what the young mayor will do when they have meetings outside their locality.

He said he did not question the potential or intelligence of 16-year-olds, highlighting that much can be learnt from younger generations.

“But being mayor is a full-time role. If you look at my calendar, it’s booked with back-to-back meetings,” Pillow said.

Another PN mayor, Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami said the role of mayor should not be taken lightly.

“Twice a week I open my office to residents to speak to me. I don’t agree that the age should be lowered, I believe it will be difficult for students to balance studies and time for the locality.”

Experience comes when you take an interest, not with age

Back in 2019, then-17-year-old Carlos Zarb, contesting on a PL ticket, was the youngest-ever councillor to be elected, receiving the second-highest number of first-count votes in the St Paul’s Bay local election.

Yet, at the time, he was unable to take up the post of deputy mayor due to his age.

“I believe age should not be the factor to judge if someone is good for the role or not,” the now 21-year-old said, adding he is in favour of the amendment.

“Experience comes if you take an interest, not with age. Let’s not forget there are 70-year-old councillors who during the past four years have made no suggestions or put forward any motion. I sometimes even corrected them and pointed out if they were out of order.”

Zarb, who was later elected deputy mayor, said it was important to keep in mind that youths who choose a path in local councils are different to others their age.

“Looking back in 2019, I was one of three people my age who contested, and we all did well. Not because of our age, but because of what we stood for.”

Sliema councillor Illona Fenech

Among those three under-17 candidates was Illona Fenech, now a Sliema councillor.

The PL councillor believes that 16 and 17-year-olds should be given the opportunity to become vice-mayors and gain the required skills and knowledge needed to become a mayor.

“I believe there are 16-year-olds who are bright, smart and responsible and capable of running the towns, but at the same time, I believe there are others who are not ready to take that sort of responsibility.”

“If I had been elected as mayor, I would have done the same thing as well and worked hand in hand with the council. The council shouldn’t be just the mayor, the council is a team.”

Gudja mayor Marija Sara Vella Gafà was fully supportive of the amendment.

She said while youths may not have all the experience at that age, they have the talent and determination to learn to make up for it.

“Quality and results are not defined by age,” she said.

“I’m confident that young candidates will be an asset to energise and bring to life local government. As always, the electorate knows best who to choose for the respective locality.”