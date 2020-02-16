Growing up in northern Britain in the last few years of Thatcher’s reign and past that same reign was not easy. The miners were angry, the image of a hard-working working class was shattered in irretrievable pieces and council estates were overflowing with disgruntled people who could barely make ends meet.

I remember smiling, reassuring adverts of postmen, policemen and other people in uniform telling us that everything would be okay. If we were lost, we were to approach a bobby who would take us home to our parents in the same manner a favourite uncle would. When James Bulger disappeared in 1993, I was six and my middle sister was two. We were both adventurous, strong-willed busybodies and my parents, shaken to the very core by the tragedy, were constantly on their guard. They would repeat over and over again that we should never talk to strangers and always look for a policeman if we were in trouble. I carried this belief with me when we came to Malta until I actually needed help.

I’d like to say I was surprised by this week’s latest scandal, but the truth is I’m not. When I read reports saying that this is just the tip of the iceberg, I not only believe them, but I don’t think it would be an exaggeration to say that this is the tip of the tip of the iceberg. What I find truly so shocking is that it’s taken this long for anything to be done.

In the last couple of years, I can count on one hand the amount of times I’ve encountered a policeman at the always congested Marsa and I find it pretty hard to believe that no one else was able to tell there weren’t enough policemen in the roads either.

The only difference is I had no idea there were meant to be policemen there whereas I’m sure that many other people did.

I’m always amazed at how this country is still able to function with the way things are allowed to run, but then again, with all the jobs given around every election in each and every government-controlled sector by both sides of the house, one of the hundreds of the newly employed will eventually get so fed up of doing nothing that they’ll eventually try to do what our taxes are paying them for.

Queueing for the Gozo ferry after last election was like being part of a street party of yellow and blue.

Passing roundabouts was even more of a laugh with as many as five people all crouched around a single shrub while one person was digging. In the iconic words sung by Antonio Banderas in Evita, “when the money keeps rolling in you don’t ask how.”

People talk of trust being lost but when you’ve seen policemen buy bootleg CDs from the market in plain sight, parking badly while giving you a ticket for being two inches out of a box and showing complete disinterest and lack of initiative when you report your mobile or your handbag being stolen or your car being gratuitously scratched, what else are you meant to think?

Was anyone really flabbergasted when they realised that so many have been serving and protecting their own interests?

It is absolutely not my intention to be unfair or to take away from the good work done by some but to act surprised in the face of what has come to light is naïve and delusional to say the least.

Maybe if we didn’t spend so much time looking away while feathering our pillows and tolerating the intolerable, we wouldn’t be in this embarrassing mess. Maybe if we stopped justifying the unjustifiable because someone’s cousin is involved, we would actually finally be able to show accountability and respect for ourselves instead of clinging to the raft of nepotism which is drowning faster than the Titanic.

Like a Greek tragedy or a morality play, we are being served our just desserts: till we do better, this is what we deserve.