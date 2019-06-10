The European Parliament elections last month shocked the two big political groups that have ruled Europe since the start of the European project in 1958. The two main blocs, the EPP and the S&D (Socialist) no longer command, together, an absolute majority among the European electorate.

In the previous Parliament, the established old parties had 53.5 per cent of the seats combined. An absolute majority. They could choose their representatives for the four major posts as well as having the final vote on all legislation.

This time they only achieved 44 per cent of the vote. Together they lost 69 seats, equivalent to a 17 per cent loss from the previous parliament.

They had not listened to the issues that worried the younger section of the electorate but just plodded forward in their old ways, subjected to the demands of the industrial/financial lobbies, in whose payroll they found financing, and allowed corruption, tax evasion and disdain of the press to persist even though they preached against these issues.

The Greens, with 17 more seats than last time, managed an increase of 43 per cent, while the Liberals added 36 seats, an increase of 52 per cent. This is an increase of 53 seats for the two parties, which are all for the rule of law, the fair and just collection of taxes from industry and the wealthy, for strong, Europe-wide environmental protection, a clear and unambiguous response to climate change, social justice and a mini­mum living wage, for freedom of movement of people as well as for freedom of expression and protection of minorities.

The larger parties cannot simply allocate to themselves the major political positions across Europe, nor can they continue as before. They have to heed the electorate, to get more in tune with the needs of future generations as expressed in this crushing defeat at the polls. The ultra-right wing has been thrown out since only old people afraid of the future seem to have voted for them.

If we are to continue with the same approach as has been applied by the EU Council, Commission and Parliament in the last 20 years, where Member States just ignored the rules, worked only for their national interest and gave only lip service to the EU to obtain structural, regional and agricultural funding, then we would fragment into nation States with free trade among ourselves. Taxes would not be collected and profits siphoned away, undermining the social safety net financed by tax revenues. Our children would have a weaker place in the world and might end up having to live by the rules of the abhorrent US system, or even worse by those of the Chinese dictatorial party ideology.

The European project is saved from the crazy Brexiters, the fascist Orbans, le Pens and Salvinis of this world and from the cronyism of the Juncker generation of politicians

Yet there is hope that the tide is turning.

The younger generation seems to have woken up in 2019. The election has crystallised the divide between our aged and dying generation and the vibrant youngsters. The latter have given a big push to more Europe and stronger application of values such as tax collection and the fight against climate change by voting massively for the Green and the Liberal parties across Europe.

In this way there are now three almost equally sized groups in the pro-Europe faction of the Parliament: the Greens and Liberals with 174 seats, the EPP/Christian Democrats with 179 seats and the Socialist S&D with 153 seats. All three will have to be heard and all will need to be represented in the seats of power.

Thus, one could imagine a Liberal presi­dent of the European Commission, a Christian Democratic president of the Council, a Green president of the Parliament and a Socialist head of foreign affairs and deputy Commission president. Or some other combination of the four. Together they have 506 of the 751 seats in Parliament, and with the UK’s departure later this year the weight of these seats will be even more pronounced.

A sigh of relief. The European project is saved from the crazy Brexiters, the fascist Orbans, le Pens and Salvinis of this world and from the cronyism of the Juncker gene­ration of politicians in the hands of business and finance. That is the most important result of the European Parliament election.

Can the younger generation keep up their momentum and can they resist the temptation to forgo their convictions and stop fighting for the environment, for the rule of law, for more common approaches to taxation, social regulations, international trade, competition rules for business and privacy and to regain control over the digital world which the new generation understands far better than old people do today?

It is only through them that Europe’s voice will once again become strong on the world stage and that the values we believe in will be followed by all who wish to do business in, reside in, or trade with the largest and richest single market in the world.

John Vassallo is a former ambassador of Malta to the EU.

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece