Inter powered to their first Serie A title in 11 years, but dethroned Juventus who will be eager next term to reclaim the trophy they had made their own for nine consecutive seasons.

AC Milan and Atalanta have the capacity to challenge, while Jose Mourinho’s return to Italy with Roma could shake things up.

AFP Sport looks at how five title contenders will shape up:

Inter

Antonio Conte’s Inter dominated Serie A this season sealing their 19th title with four games to spare, winning their first ‘Scudetto’ since a historic treble under Mourinho in 2010.

