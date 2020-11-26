The first phase of Mużika Mużika – Festival Kanzunetta Maltija came to an end last week as the Board announced the initial set of results. This highly anticipated music festival has managed to amass a total of 148 submissions, with a spectrum of different genres as well as submissions from both upcoming and veteran artists. After careful deliberation from expert judges the submitted songs were narrowed down to the best 35, marking the end of the festival’s initial judging phase. Preparations are now underway for the second-phase of the festival as the chosen 35 will be further reduced to 20 entries.

“The judges were spoilt for choice,” stated Mużika Mużika chairman Raymond Bugeja, who commented that all of the submissions were of a remarkable standard, further confirming the high level of talent in Malta.

“Choosing 35 songs from all of those submitted was not an easy task. The judges critiqued the songs on a number of factors and after careful analysis of each submission I am happy to say that all of the entries were of a very high calibre,” he added.

Bugeja, together with the Mużika Mużika Board members, while congratulating those selected, expressed their solidarity with those who have not passed through the next phase.

“We encourage those who have not made it to the second stage to not give up and apply again next year. All the songs submitted were of exceptional quality which further sustains my argument that talent in Malta is abundant. Thank you for all your support and for being part of this festival, together we can put Maltese music back in the spotlight where it belongs.”

The next phase of the festival will commence on December 2 as the 35 chosen songs will be performed live at MFCC in Ta’ Qali in the presence of a different set of judges. The artists will interpret their songs while accompanied by a backing-track. The judges will then deliberate and choose the best 20 songs which will go through to the semi-final to be held in March 2021.

The festival which will be spread on three consecutive days on March 18, 19 and 20, will be broadcasted live on TVM. Bugeja added that stage design, technical requirements for sound and vision and other final preparations are being made now that the festival is fast approaching. He also confirmed that once the 20 songs for the semi-final are chosen, more information about the talented artists, composers and authors who represent them will be made available.

This festival is produced by Festivals Malta with the support of the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government. For more information about Mużika Mużika – Festival Kanzunetta Maltija, and to see the results of the first judging phase, visit www.muzikamuzika.org.