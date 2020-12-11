When the clock strikes 9pm tonight, someone in Europe can become a EuroMillions winner - and this win could land in Malta. Will it be you?

EuroMillions is Europe’s most sought-after lottery, and even more so now, as it has broken its record for the highest jackpot EuroMillions has ever seen. The €200 million jackpot will go live tonight at 9pm - so if you haven’t placed your bets yet, here is your ultimate chance to do so.

To place your bets on EuroMillions’ €200 million jackpot, all you need to do is log into your Jackpot.com account and visit the EuroMillions page. Afterwards, you can pick out five numbers between one and 50 and two Lucky Stars from one to 12. If you’re feeling undecided, you can always click on the ‘Quick-Pick’ button to have your numbers generated in a random fashion. Once you’ve inputted all of your entries, you may complete your purchase by clicking on the ‘Add-to-Cart’ button.

By being a Jackpot.com player, you will also be able to subscribe to EuroMillions, which has a limited-offer of €19.99 per month for the first month, and a 10 per cent discount following that. So, attempt to beat the odds in advance so you don't miss out on any possible wins.

Jackpot.com also gives its players full access to subscribe to globally-known lotteries such as Mega Millions and Powerball as well as exclusive lotteries like JackpotLotto and Luzzu Lotto. Check them out here.

The EuroMillions lottery includes 13 different prize tiers that you as a player can win from if you place your bets. The first prize holds the jackpot. In order for you to win this, you will have to match with the five main numbers as well as the two Lucky Stars. If you win the second prize, it would mean that you scored a win of €5.6 million by matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star. Meanwhile, the third prize includes €19,431.30 and you’ll have to match the five main numbers.

So, tell us, will you be placing your bets in time for tonight’s exciting event? If you get so lucky, you might just win the €200 million EuroMillions jackpot and experience a pinch-me moment of pure bliss.

Jackpot.com started off in 2016 and has been growing ever since, with licences in Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Sweden. Follow Jackpot.com’s social media platform on Facebook, Instagram as well as Twitter for more updates on Superdraws, discounts and new launches.

Disclaimer: Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/362/2016. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.