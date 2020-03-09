Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday put the whole country on lockdown and banned gatherings, including Serie A football matches, in a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown had previously just been implemented in the worst-hit northern regions, but as of Tuesday it will come into force across the whole country, the most affected in Europe, Conte said.

The government has said only those with a valid work or family reason that cannot be postponed will be permitted to travel.

Passengers departing on flights, except temporary visitors, will have to justify themselves, as will all those arriving by plane.

There are controls at train stations to check temperatures.

Cruise ships are forbidden to dock at various ports. It was not immediately clear how all these measures will be imposed.

Italy's coronavirus death toll jumped on Monday by 97 to 463. It is the worst-hit country after China