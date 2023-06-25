In 2021, the De la Salle College introduced the Lasallian Awards, with the aim to encourage students to develop a better understanding of the five Lasallian core principles, namely faith in the presence of God; respect for all persons; inclusive community; concern for the poor and social justice; and quality education.

This year, the concept was further extended by introducing the Youngest Lasallian Awards, which were class-based.

One of the activities suggested to promote inclusivity was for the pupils to learn five phrases in sign language. The school tries to be as inclusive as possible, and this was one way to help create awareness about the deaf community, and learn about their different needs and what people can do to be more inclusive.

The activities started with classes Year 2 Brown and Year 3 Brown working on a collaborative project to learn one of the Lasallian prayers in sign language.

The pupils were made aware of sign language and why it is used, and then they were introduced to the signs that denoted the prayer.

They got involved with great enthusiasm, and they even learned other phrases in sign language which were also used in a video produced at the end of the project.

The idea was well received and junior school head Nicolai Mifsud expressed the wish to extend the project by involving the whole school in learning one of the school’s most cherished school anthems. Several educators, including Miss Aime, Miss Melissa, Miss Svetlana and Miss Sarah, came together and approached the Deaf People Association Malta for guidance.

Annabelle Xerri, a member of the association, helped to translate into sign language a song that is close to the school’s heart, One La Salle.

Every class was assigned the refrain to practise in class and at home, and 24 pupils were chosen to study a particular line. In order for everyone to appear in the video, each class was to practise a particular phrase.

After the practice, came the actual day when we had to record the song. Educators worked together to work out a schedule and then worked with professional videographer Nicolai Vella, who recorded every class, student and group, and then edited it into one amazing video.

The final version of our beloved song in sign language was finally revealed to the boys and educators during the celebrations of Founder’s Day.

Through this experience, we hope that every member of our school became more aware and appreciative of sign language, and perhaps also intrigued to learn more about it. May it also be a sign of inclusion, acceptance and kindness towards each other.

To view the video, visit this link.