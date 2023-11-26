When on October 7 heavily armed Hamas militants bulldozed their way through the high security fence surrounding the Gaza strip and went on their bloody killing spree, Israelis’ supposedly sheltered life was upended. Accompanied by a barrage of thousands of rockets, the Jihadists murdered at close range 1,400 civilians, lustfully torturing, raping and mutilating their victims, and taking 200 men and women as hostages with them. Israel’s military answer was as heavy-handed as expected.

In the first few weeks more than 10,000 civilians in the Gaza strip lost their lives as the IDF tried to dismantle and neutralise Hamas once and for all. It caused more unwanted civilian suffering than Putin’s intended civilian casualties in Ukraine.

Hamas’ attack was hideous and brutal and in congruity with the radical organisation’s ideological and strategic aims: the attackers were fully aware of the forceful military revenge the IDF would inflict on Gaza’s population as a whole and wished for it; and it was ideologically desired, as the indiscriminate killing of Israeli civilians is seen by Hamas as a small step on the road to the total annihilation of all Jews in Palestine.

Hamas is not fighting for a just solution to a conflict over space since Israel’s inception in 1948. It is not fighting for a two-state solution along the UN partition plans of 1947, or along the lines of pre-1967 borders, the year when Israel for the first time occupied the Golan Heights, Gaza and the West Bank. It wants Jews to disappear. In this respect it is a dark force, like ISIS or Hitler Germany.

It is futile to argue justice in Israel. Israel is the only place Jews can call their homeland. After the Holocaust, Europe’s Jewish population ceased to be Germans, French, Dutch, Austrians, Poles. Their only hope was their ancestral land. In many respects it still is. 50 per cent of Israel’s Jewish population are immigrants and their descendants from Arab countries which wanted them out. And it is the one place Palestinians – the Sunni Arabs living in Palestine – can call theirs.

Everywhere else Palestinians are considered a problem, smouldering in refugee camps without a realistic chance to ever becoming citizens of their host countries or the hope of meaningful advancement. Many attempts have been made to settle what was in the eyes of the late Israeli novelist Amos Oz a real estate dispute. “It is not a struggle between good and evil,” he wrote in his notes How to Cure a Fanatic, “rather it is a tragedy in the ancient and most precise sense of the word: a clash between right and right, a clash between one very powerful, deep and convincing claim and another, very different, but no less convincing, no less powerful, no less humane claim.”

Over the years, and after many wars, skirmishes and uprisings (Intifadas), the sparring sides were less and less willing to compromise on borders, refugee compensation and meaningful economic coexistence. Initiatives like the Oslo Accords (1993), where the PLO recognised Israel’s right to exist, came to naught as disproportionate demands on both sides prohibited its implementation. Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by the Israeli fanatic Amir.

Over the last three decades, mostly under the premiership of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel lost any interest to solve the problem of coexistence. It nurtured and supported Hamas in the Gaza Strip, while making sure that its citizens were locked out of Israel and merely surviving.

It weakened, discredited and corrupted the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. The idea was that the weaker Palestinian leadership, the greater Israeli leverage. Meanwhile, to garner parliamentarian support from extremist parties, Netanyahu’s government condoned the land grab in East Jerusalem and the West Bank by the settler movement, all those dreaming thirstily of a Greater Israel.

The hope was that the Palestinian question will be suppressed forever, a two-state-solution made impossible by facts on the ground, and the Palestinians will be somehow spirited away in a direction of lesser resistance. One day, Greater Israel will be reality, a state without Arabs. Those Arabs still holding Israeli passports and still in their ancestral possessions were made second-rate citizens by law. To make sure things work smoothly, the judicatory was to be defanged and made compliant.

To an outsider other than the Israeli public – mollified by a false sense of security and weary of the permanence of the conflict – Netanyahu’s lunatic cabinet increasingly looks like a mirror image of Hamas. While 360,000 IDF conscripts are sent into the foxholes of Hamas, settlers in the West Bank have taken things in their own hands, expelling Palestinians from their rightful homes and killing them in scores. One minister called for the obliteration of a Palestinian settlement, another mused about nuking Gaza.

Plans of ethnically cleansing Gaza and resettling these second-time refugees to the Egypt peninsula of Sinai are discussed in cynical seriousness, while President Herzog blames the “entire Palestinian nation” for the Hamas terror.

This conflict is the result of selfish, incompetent leadership on both sides lasting too long to be easily resolved. Yet many of us are tempted to take sides. Often, we are cajoled to take sides. Fans of Celtic FC, the Scottish football club, were unrolling Palestinian flags during a game recently. People are putting up posters with the faces of the abducted Israeli hostages. Others are tearing them down.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations are held. Jewish fellow citizens are intimidated. Arab plebs are celebrating the slaughter in the streets.

The passengers of an Israeli plane were chivvied on arrival in Makhachkala/Dagestan. Anti-Muslim hatred is propagated. A good friend of mine forwarded without hesitation a social media posting about the Muslim “infiltration of the West”, stating as “evidence” a long list of Muslim mayors in British cities, most of them false. “Muslim culture has invaded the West and they are already sharpening their sharp and disruptive claws.”

My advice is, we should resist taking sides. We should hope for a ceasefire, but not call for one when we have no solution. We should soul-search where our own antisemitism is hibernating, and defend our fellow citizens from intimidation, whether Muslim or Jew. The Jewish members of Hollywood’s Writers Guild were demanding a clear statement of its body in condemnation of Hamas, and condolences from their colleagues. I find this inappropriate. It is one thing to pity the victims of the Hamas bloodbath. It is quite another to see every fellow Jew as victimised by events in Israel which were neither new nor unexpected. October 7 is not September 11. I would equally not blame my fellow Jewish citizens for the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

As I have pointed out in a previous piece, there’s a heightened risk of this violent conflict spreading to Lebanon, Iran and other Arab countries. There’s no way to insulate our investment portfolio again such tail risks. Assuming the fighting remains localised, the Israeli economy will nevertheless take a hit. Too many people are out of work donning their uniforms. It is not the time to bet on its shares and bonds.