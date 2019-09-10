The most recent environmental groundswell, which culminated in a protest march last week, has been the subject of much petulant nit-picking about the actual magnitude of the crowd that showed up on the day at Valletta.

Rather than counting the number of heads as a proxy of the current state of the green vote on the island, I would rather interpret the frenzied political response to the protest as a yardstick against the public sentiment about anything environment.

While the top PN head honchos opted for a headline-grabbing clean-up, which has somewhat become the mainstay for anyone wishing to win brownie points on the environmental front, the Prime Minister announced that the government would implement pro-environment measures in the next budget as a result of a buoyant economy.

The nexus drawn between a strong economy and a ‘better’ environment is spiel that is reminiscent of Lawrence Gonzi, who famously pegged the safeguarding of the environment on the need for a strong economy.

The scrambled response by both government and the Opposition just before and in the immediate aftermath of last week’s protest further drives home the message to the sceptics that the environment is a priority for those conscientious Maltese with a modicum of love for their country of origin. Make no mistake... the pent-up anger out there is very real, as is evident from the rallying cry chosen for last week’s protest march – iż-żejjed kollu żejjed (we’ve had enough).

The real quantum leap, however, will only materialise when exponents from both sides of the political divide will sever their well-oiled connections with construction magnates on the island. It’s one thing to roll up one’s sleeves and to delve headfirst in a clean-up and another to promise a ‘better environment’.

Such promises would probably entail more manicured parks on the islands given that these initiatives don’t step on anyone’s toes. It would be infinitely bolder to propose measures to curb the current building frenzy on the islands.

It’s understandable, to a certain extent, that politicians, whether budding or seasoned ones, get squeamish about nipping the wings of the construction industry given that the few who ventured into such treacherous ground got burned and ostracised by the same industry/lobby (a renowned cash cow).

Politicians are at the beck and call of the construction industry

Two alternative scenarios could lead to the current status quo being blown asunder... One scenario involves one of the two parties opting to take the plunge and pinning its prospects of winning public support to openly fielding proposals that bring actual and real change in the environmental field. For example, this party could enforce an effective moratorium on further ODZ development, whether it’s for an extension of quarries or hotels, or for the conversion of existing farm buildings into plush villas.

The other scenario involves both parties opting to transcend differences and to reach cross-party consensus on the bold changes to be made.

Given that the way politics is conducted locally is an expensive business, and the fact that generous sponsors of political parties shorn of vested interests are thin on the ground, and also given the current yawning gulf in terms of the support that both parties currently enjoy, the prospect of any of these two scenarios actually materialising is diddly-squat.

Considering the current buoyant economic climate on the islands, which alienates even the best-meaning of environmentalists, nothing short of a cataclysmic game-changer is needed to usher in one of the two abovementioned prospective scenarios our natural environment so desperately yearns for.

This could take the form of a large-scale grassroots movement that is in turn triggered by an environmental crisis that hits home hard – air quality consequences, for example.

While waiting for such ‘divine’ intervention, one might think there is precious little each one of use can do besides sitting back and witnessing the morphing of the islands into a metropolis of sorts.

However, the silver lining that saves us from doom and gloom is that, within the space of a few days, we witnessed different instances of environmental advocacy by locals – both as a crowd (the protest march in Valletta) and also at an individual level (the brave individual who confronted the poacher at the Għadira bird sanctuary).

The temptation to become complacent and to resign oneself to the inevitable should be constantly resisted since there is still ample scope to fight for on the islands (the safeguard of Gozo, Comino, the cliffs, the iconic species and habitats, the evocative landscapes and so much more...) and we have to persuade the unconverted as to why we need to safeguard these for posterity.

Kudos should go unreservedly to Moviment Graffitti, the real catalysts behind the protest march, as well as the 70 odd civil society groups lending their support to the march, for underscoring the fact that politicians were not welcome at the march, in full cognisance of the fact that, for far too long, partisan exponents have opportunistically jumped on the green band wagon.

Many moons ago (10 years ago, to be precise), whilst pondering as to whether I should throw my hat in the ring and contest the 2009 MEP elections, I was accosted by a high-ranking party official who, in his endeavour to persuade me to make the leap, had opined that “now (2009) is the right time to contest the election as the environment is on the top of national priorities and the situation might change in the future.”

The sheer myopic nature of such statement is evident today to all since environmental issues are here to stay on the national agenda in the second most densely populated nation in the world where politicians are at the beck and call of the construction industry.

alan.deidun@gmail.com