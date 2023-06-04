I was recently driving down one of our “bypass” roads when I realised the car in front of me was slowing down. As I started to move at crawl speed, I tried to see what was going on ahead. It took a couple of seconds for me to realise that the speed issue was not coming from the car directly in front of me but from the white BMW in front of it.

We carried on this way for a bit before the driver directly in front of me decided to honk. This turned out to be a fatal mistake: the second that the one road we were on fanned out into two lanes, the white BMW driver abruptly halted his car, got out and started screaming at the driver of the car that had made the offensive sound.

I looked on in horror, not sure of what to do. The problem is that incidents like this are happening daily.

A survey carried out in August of last year showed that the Maltese are the angriest and most worried people in the EU. Indeed, when it came to worry, 64 per cent of those who took part said that they were worried about something at some point in the day before they took part in the survey. This rate was not only the highest in the EU but the fourth in the whole world. Looking at figures like this, it’s pretty ironic to think that we’ve always been portrayed as this sunny, happy-go-lucky, friendly population. But, then again, given the state of things, is it surprising that figures like this keep appearing in polls?

The country is grossly overpopulated, overbuilt and drowning in cars. Whether you’re on a bus or in a car, the amount of people on the road at all hours of the day has become ridiculous. Almost every hour has become rush hour.

We are constantly being inconvenienced by systems that do not work and we no longer have the time or the energy to just grin and bear it - Anna Marie Galea

To top this off, every second road has become a site for roadworks. These roadworks don’t just last days; many times they take months if not years to complete. Apart from the inconvenience this brings with it, there is the dust, dirt and general ugliness. Coming out of the airport is a source of national embarrassment and has been for years.

Once you get to your destination, there’s nowhere to park and you now have to deal with people as angry and annoyed as you. Just last week I saw a man scream at a shopkeeper because her printer was broken and visiting the post office has become a masterclass in how not to manage your anger.

The problem is we are constantly being inconvenienced by systems that do not work and we no longer have the time or energy to just grin and bear it. The fact that we are constantly cooped together thanks to mass building with little space between us to move or green spaces is also not helping our cause.

We need to start reclaiming back our happiness and that starts with all of us identifying that we have a problem to begin with that can’t be solved by spending a few days in Sicily every few months. Don’t you feel you deserve better? Aren’t we sick and tired of being angry, frustrated and suffocated all the time?