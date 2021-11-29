You are probably wondering why there are flies all over the place at the end of November, a month when they are normally in short supply.

But according to a pest entomological consultant, climate change could be to blame as flies are seeking warmth from the cold shift in weather, which this year is happening later than the norm.

“Right now, there is a cold shift in the weather. Flies tend to seek shelter and, usually, indoors it’s much warmer. You can even see flies warming up on car bonnets. Climate change is also not helping at all and this is partly why there seems to be an abundance this year,” explains Arnold Sciberras, who is also the director of The Exterminator professional pest control services.

Normally, homeowners notice flies in their homes during late spring, summer and the autumn months.

“We are experiencing more dry spells and later heavy rains. We are actually turning sub-tropical,” he said.

Flies, he said, move indoors for a number of reasons but most enter to feed on garbage, ripe produce or moisture.

Different fly species are attracted by different things.

Common house flies are attracted to decaying organic filth such as faeces and rotting meat, whereas fruit flies seek sugary substances and feed more commonly on overripe fruit, spilled soda and alcohol.

Drain flies require moist climates and organic materials and will be attracted to drains where they will lay their eggs. So, eliminating these from our homes reduces the presence of these pests.

Removing indoor and outdoor trash, keeping garbage containers clean and covered, and cleaning up pet faeces regularly can reduce fly numbers.

Throwing out rotting food and sanitising the garbage disposal often also help with control.

Sciberras noted that, as the weather becomes milder, people tend to use their homes’ outdoor areas more.

“Outdoor picnics with meat and sweets bring flies to an area. Leaving doors and windows open during these events can lead to indoor infestations. Some species of flies, such as cluster flies, are attracted to structures during certain times of the year as these flies seek out a comfortable place to overwinter inside the home,” he says.

Many believe the prevalence of flies means bad weather is around the corner, something Malta has witnessed with the recent heavy rains.

Sciberras says that because flies seek warmth, and storms usually occur as the weather gets cooler, they are linked to bad weather.