Visitors are not being allowed at the oncology centre because patients receiving chemotherapy are very vulnerable and need to be protected against possible exposure to coronavirus at all costs, Nick Refalo, Consultant Oncologist at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre stressed on Wednesday.

He urged cancer patients and their relatives to heed the authorities’ advice, no matter how "extreme" the measures might seem.

“We need to learn from what happened abroad and make sure that we do not reach those extremities. Please understand us. Despite the low numbers of positive cases in Malta so far, the pandemic is very serious,” he warned.

Dr Refalo was replying to various questions in a Q&A on Facebook.

Are those receiving cancer treatment more at risk of complications and death from the virus?

Yes, cancer treatment, especially chemotherapy, weakens the body’s immune system. Studies have shown that those currently receiving treatment who test positive for COVID-19 are more at risk of dying.On the other hand, radiotherapy does not impact the immune system, so patients are not at a higher risk.

However, if the patient is suffering from lung cancer, an organ that could come under attack by COVID-19, they are vulnerable no matter the kind of treatment.

Those currently receiving treatment or those who have just finished chemotherapy need to head to the emergency department as soon as they notice COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, as they have a higher risk of infection.

What about those treated for cancer in the past?

There are some cancers, such as those targeting bone marrow or leukaemia, that in themselves would have weakened the person's immune system. Ideally former cancer patients stay at home, do not meet people unless necessary, and wash their hands frequently.

Those who were treated for cancer in the past who notice any COVID-19 symptoms should not go to the hospital, but instead call 111.

Can I take public transport to hospital for treatment?

It is strongly advised that patients get a lift, drive themselves or even walk it, rather than taking public transport.

Why aren’t cancer patients allowed visitors?

The fact that the number of positive cases in Malta is low might give the impression that things are not going to get serious, however we are expecting the number of cases to increase.

This is why we had to take unpopular measures such as not allowing visitors at the oncology centre. Patients receiving chemotherapy are very vulnerable and need to be protected against exposure to the virus at all costs. Food or changes of clothes need to be left with the receptionist so that they can be disinfected and taken to the patient by our staff.