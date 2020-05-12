Martin Scicluna (May 6) chooses again to conflate issues in trying to show that, in his view, the question of choice for procured abortion is a matter of freedom of conscience. The two are conceptually as related as an amoeba is to an elephant.

Contrary to the impression given in his article, freedom of conscience, even as understood by catholics, did not start with Vatican Council II. Writing in 1875 Cardinal (now Saint) John Henry Newman, in ‘A letter to His Grace the Duke of Norfolk’, remarked: “Certainly, if I am obliged to bring religion into after-dinner toasts (which indeed does not seem quite the thing) I shall drink – to the Pope, if you please – still to Conscience first, and to the pope afterwards.”

Newman was here reacting to the taunt that English Catholics had no moral freedom and were totally subservient to the pope’s word.

Conscience, whether for believers or unbelievers, goes to the roots of what is morally right and wrong. But it must also be properly informed. Conscience and religious belief are two different things, and cannot be dumped into the same pot, as Scicluna keeps insisting.

A thorough, rather than a selective, reading of Gaudium et Spes, would bring the reader to the following three sentences: “In fidelity to conscience, Christians are joined with the rest of men in the search for truth and for the genuine solution to the numerous problems which arise in the life of individuals from social relationships. Hence, the more right conscience holds sway, the more persons and groups turn aside from blind choice and strive to be guided by objective norms of morality”.

This is where the crux of the issue of procured abortion lies. Those with a right conscience – be they christians, muslims, atheists or animists – follow the innermost dictates of the law not of man, but of that law implanted by nature in their heart – conscience – to protect human life.

Those in favour of procured abortion are for choice, which is basically a matter of convenience, with very little or no moral strings attached, and therefore freedom of conscience, in the proper sense of that expression, does not come into the equation.

And let us make no mistake about it: behind procured abortion and the pro-choice campaign is a multi-million ‘service’ industry.

But, one may legitimately ask, has not procured abortion been introduced in most countries, even catholic countries like Ireland? Yes, and the same Vatican document explains why (evidently this was not quoted in the article):

“Conscience frequently errs from invincible ignorance without losing its dignity. The same cannot be said for a man who cares but little for truth and goodness, or for a conscience that by degrees grows practically sightless as a result of habitual sin.”

But even if, for the sake of argument (whether out of invincible ignorance or for some other reason) one were to believe that procured abortion is “in conscience” justified or indeed desirable, does that belief trump society’s right to intervene and prevent or proscribe it?

Let us use a reductio ad absurdum: a jihadist may firmly and passionately believe that he is morally justified in beheading anyone who opposes the Caliphate. Does the state have “no right of veto over” – to use Scicluna’s expression – such behaviour simply because he is following his conscience?

Of course it does.

Or take the ‘naked rambler’, Mr Gough, who sought the protection of the European Court of Human Rights against the repeated prosecutions for breach of the peace he was subjected to in the UK.

He also invoked his fundamental right to freedom of conscience and belief, only to be told by the court that his belief (in naked rambling) did not meet the “necessary requirements of cogency, seriousness, cohesion and importance to fall within the scope of Article 9 of the Convention”.

Freedom of conscience – to the extent that conscience can be manifested externally in acts or omissions, in which case it morphs into belief – can have limits. One such limit is the protection of the most fundamental of the fundamental rights – the right to life.

There may, of course, be medical problems in a pregnancy, but medical science has progressed so much that it is barely conceivable that a doctor would today have to choose between directly terminating the life of the unborn child or saving the mother.

There is also the delicate and highly emotive issue of pregnancy as a result of rape, where slightly different considerations come into play.

Aside of these, the other common scenarios posited by Scicluna are not issues of conscience but merely ones of choice (“The problem is that some people want to impose their morality regardless of what women’s consciences tell them or… the social circumstances surrounding the pregnancy.”)

“Like Islamic fundamentalists,” he goes on, “they want to tell women what they can or cannot do with their bodies.”

No, sir, a woman can do what she wants with her body, but she cannot in the process terminate another human life any more than I or you can do.

Vincent De Gaetano is Chief Justice Emeritus and former ECHR judge.