In a country where some believe that the Arc de Triomphe stands tall in Floriana, Stonehenge is mysteriously located in Mqabba and the atomic bomb detonated in Vittoriosa, one can’t help but raise both eyebrows. No, the problem I see isn’t that they didn’t know these facts. After all, in today’s digital age, the need to memorise information is decreasing and facts are just a click away. The real concern is the lack of common sense.

However, this isn’t just about geographical blunders or historical mix-ups. It’s a reflection of a deeper issue. Many Maltese seem trapped under this metaphorical pebble we call home, rarely venturing their thinking beyond our shores. It’s high time we train our brain cells to step out, look around and realise that a vast world of knowledge is waiting to be explored and understood. But this will never happen if we don’t plant the seed of curiosity in our kids, which leads to an unquenched thirst for knowledge.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room. Every year around this time, we get a national debate about the Secondary Education Certificate (SEC) examination results. But this is not something that started this year; the problems can be traced back for decades. We must be honest and admit that the results indicate that our educational system, a relic from our colonial past, is failing us. Everybody knows about it and it’s probably the best-kept open secret in existence.

The current system, which forces students to make life-changing choices towards the end of Form 2 (when they are around 12 years old), is outdated and utterly ridiculous. Are we seriously implying that a 12-year-old can decide his future career? I get 20-year-old university students that have no idea what they want to do with their life!

Worse still, when students make a choice, they eventually ditch some subjects. So, if I opt for business, I would typically drop the sciences and vice-versa. Does this mean a 12-year-old has learnt enough science to make him a complete individual? The inverse argument applies as well. Shouldn’t science students be exposed to financial literacy or are we happy with students not knowing how a banking system works?

What about all the important things we fail to teach? If we take citizenship as an example, we briefly skim over our country’s accomplishments over the past 60 years as if we’re ashamed of it. If we don’t teach our children about the struggles of our forefathers and help them understand what makes us Maltese, how can we expect our youth to become interested in what’s happening around them?

Why don’t we call a spade a spade, admit that our current system makes no sense and needs an urgent overhaul?

In an age where we require well-rounded individuals, we need an educational framework that is adaptive, modern and holistic. So, I’m proposing the following:

First, retain the core subjects as they are.

Second, remove all the other subjects but introduce integrated science, humanities, 21st-century skills and physical education.

Integrated science goes beyond facts and figures; science teaches us to question, analyse and understand the world. It instils in us the correct thinking we severely lack. By understanding how the world works and its challenges we can inspire students to develop sustainable solutions for the future.

Humanities allow us to delve into cultures, histories and human experiences. Learn from past mistakes and ensure they are not repeated. It fosters empathy and critical thinking. In a globalised world, students will bridge cultural divides easily and become more tolerant.

Twenty-first-century skills, such as digital literacy, entrepreneurship, adaptability and critical thinking, are paramount. A child trained in these skills will become a well-rounded adult capable of facing the modern challenges of today and solving them through innovative approaches.

Physical education will allow us to raise a healthier generation not afflicted with obesity and other diseases. But, beyond fitness, it’s about discipline, teamwork and perseverance. An active child might not just be a future athlete but also a team leader, understanding the essence of teamwork and goal-setting.

At the heart of the proposed educational reform is the idea that we no longer require the SEC national examination. Today, teachers have no leeway; the size of the curricula is massive, leaving little space to introduce engaging pedagogies and they find themselves constantly sprinting to try to finish it.

Instead, we should repose our faith in the true professionals of this domain – our teachers. By providing them with clear learning outcomes, we can offer direction without curtailing their creative freedom.

In this reimagined system, teachers would be liberated from the confines of a stringent curriculum. With specific learning outcomes to aim for, they would be encouraged to weave in cross-curricular, engaging activities that genuinely resonate with students. This method enriches the learning experience and gives students a well-rounded understanding of diverse subjects.

The focus changes from how much they know to how deeply they understand the topic. Such a robust foundation is indispensable during their formative years, preparing them to make well-informed choices about their academic and career paths as they transition to higher education.

A significant aspect of this reform would be the shift in assessment paradigms. Moving away from rote memorisation, the spotlight would be on genuine comprehension and practical application. Envision a system where a student’s performance isn’t solely determined by a single, high-pressure examination. Instead, their evaluation would be a blend of projects, presentations and an assessment of their overall growth.

This multifaceted approach not only diminishes the stress tied to conventional exams but also fosters a more profound, more authentic love for learning. Furthermore, to ensure uniformity in quality, the quality assurance department within the ministry for education would conduct periodic spot checks across schools and suggest improvements.

The school leaving certificate would then replace the SEC examinations. This is not something unheard of. It already happened during the pandemic and the lessons learnt from it should serve as the foundation of an improved system.

The financial resources freed from stopping the national examination system could be strategically invested in teacher development. Not just about making our educators better but about elevating them to a higher level of excellence. With the proper training and resources, they can be the guiding force behind our next generation of leaders.

The country is at a pivotal juncture in its educational journey. We have two paths before us: one that adheres to an antiquated system and another that embraces the education of the future. What’s for sure is that our current path is unsustainable and we need an urgent change in direction.

Our decisions today are not mere choices; what we determine now will echo in the future, shaping the destiny of generations to come.