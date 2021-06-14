Finland, the world’s happiest country four times in a row according to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network, is also one of those countries where gambling is very popular. In fact, the EU's northernmost country ranks fourth in the list of countries that gamble the most.

Therefore, Finns love the fact that there is a great variety of trustworthy casinos that match all the quality requirements for safe gambling. The best casinos from the Finnish perspective offer thrilling entertainment with a Malta Gaming licence.

For decades and long before gambling went online the national monopoly Veikkaus was the only option for Finnish casino enthusiasts. It all changed back in 2001 when the Malta Gaming Authority established the Malta gaming licence.

Preventing money laundering, protecting vulnerable players, and looking after the fairness, transparency and integrity of the casinos and games marked the end of the so-called pirate casinos within the EU territory. It is not at all safe to gamble in casinos that do not have the MGA licence. This is one of the main reasons why Finns love MGA-licensed casinos.

Credibility does not only come from the fact that MGA has issued several fines and cancelled licences for those operators who have neglected gambling licence terms such as responsible gaming policy. MGA-licensed casinos are well-known globally to be the most reliable gambling sites because getting the licence itself requires a lot of effort. Maintaining the granted licence comes with a vast amount of player safety related responsibilities. Regular checks and investigations have made it clear that no one is above the terms and conditions that the licensing authority has implemented.

Player safety aside, the abundance of MGA-licensed casinos benefits all the players. The competition is fierce in this field of business and nowadays there are hundreds of MGA-licensed casinos for Finns to choose from. The best ones offer the whole service in Finnish language which helps in making the best responsible choices while wagering in gambling activities.

But not everyone does know that besides the much greater variety of different games from slots to live casino offering compared to the national monopoly of Finland, all payouts are tax free. This is always a fact. This is also never the case with the Caribbean casinos which makes it easier to choose MGA-licensed casinos instead.

The icing on the cake is that MGA-licensed casinos offer the best possible bonuses for Finnish players. The terms and conditions are fair thanks to Malta Gaming Authority player protection policies. There is no actual need for any second guessing when it comes to determining the best casinos for Finns. All the notable and ambitious gambling sites either have or are applying for the MGA licence.

The selection is wider and better than ever and is growing rapidly. This tells that Malta as a respectful member of the European Union is not all about tourism and sunny weather. The contribution for better, safe, and reliable gambling makes it the hotspot and mettlesome capital of the whole iGaming world.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.