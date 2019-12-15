Why do we need science? Is it a means to nurture our sense of wonder and curiosity about our planet and all its related phenomena? Everyone experiences instances in which science has unravelled or created a mystery. From cows suffering from social anxiety to our predictions of climate change over a hundred years ago (and inability to stop it).

Science provides a sense of wonder. It uses evidence and observations to test hypothesis, make inferences and try to get to the bottom of things and unravel how things work. Everyone doesn’t need to be a scientist, but everyone needs scientific knowledge to lead a good life. Science and technology permeate one’s life from optics and contact lenses, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, solar energy and home panels, and antibiotics and disinfectants. Technology can harm and save, but how can we tease out the difference?

Without scientific knowledge and skills, our modern world seems like an undeciphrable mess, and what we do not understand, we fear. Personal choices on food, jobs and governance need to be informed. Active citizens need to decide which politicians to support.

Effective science communication engages citizens to raise discussions about the advantages and consequences of their choices and the choices others take for them. Science communication also needs to unravel how best to empower citizens. Is it just understanding facts, phenomena, innovations and advancements? These needs platforms and opportunities for discussions. They also need direct links to every part of society, including governance. Because science communication seeks to inform decision-making, it must begin by listening to citizens.

• New research from the University of New York suggests that ‘whale grandmas’ might be the most important part of an orca family. Of all family members, the death of post-reproductive female group members had the strongest negative impact on the calf. This supports previous research which found that knowledgable older female orcas were particularly valuable in leading the family when foraging for salmon when food is scarce.

• Tardigrades are one of the hardiest animals on earth – and could now be the hardiest and only animal on the moon. In April of this year, the Israeli probe ‘Beresheet’ crash-landed on the moon, spilling thousands of the tiny organisms that it was transporting for experiments. In their dormant state, tardigrades are known for withstanding extreme heat and cold and are likely to have survived the hostile environment until now.

• It is estimated that a T-Rex required around 40,000 calories per day. That would translate to roughly 300 cheeseburgers.

• A ‘Frozen Zoo’ in San Diego, US stores over 10,000 living DNA samples of endangered (and one extinct) species.

• Treeshrews have the highest brain-to-body mass ratio of all known mammals.

• Magenta is one of several extra-spectral colours. These technically do not exist in the visible spectrum of light.

• This year, both the world’s loneliest duck and the world’s loneliest snail died.

• Sometimes, octopuses will eat their own arms when they are stressed.

