Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world, and for good reason. But when was basketball discovered and by whom? Well, the sport was discovered in the late 1890s. So it has a history that goes back more than 100 years. A physical education teacher named James Naismith invented basketball as an indoor sport to keep athletes indoors during the winter.

His school was located in Springfield, Massachusetts. It did not take long for the game to catch on in the US and around the world. In fact, after the NBA was founded in 1946, basketball quickly became a multi-billion dollar industry.

The sport's reputation quickly transcended the borders of the US and became one of the most popular sports in almost every country in the world. And there are many reasons why basketball is still one of the most popular sports.

Basketball is accessible and well-known globally

Nowadays basketball has become one of the most accessible sports. There is a basketball court in almost every corner of our planet. It is a sport that you can both play and watch, either in person or via TV or an online streaming service. There are also numerous major leagues in the US (NBA, NCAA) and around the world.

People not only watch and play basketball, but also bet on their favorite teams. Betting on college basketball and other major leagues and national competitions (Eurobasket, Fiba World Cup, etc.) is a popular way to get involved with basketball and watch several games a day. Nowadays, basketball fans can place their bets on platforms online and follow the matches on their laptop or smartphone.

And the best part is that thanks to the power of online streaming platforms, fans from all over the world now have access to all the major competitions mentioned above. This is what has made the game even more popular in the last 10 years.

However, the fact that basketball is accessible and known worldwide is not the only reason why the sport is so popular.

Basketball is easy to learn and is all about teamwork

Another reason basketball is so well known is that it is very easy to learn. The rules are quite simple and there are numerous simple drills and mini-games for both amateur and professional basketball players.

So, although millions of people are trying to perfect their game and reach the level of basketball stars like LeBron James, this game is also ideal for casual players.

As a team sport, basketball is also a game that promotes cooperation and strengthens our social skills. Of course, this also applies to other sports like football and rugby.

Basketball is ultimately entertaining

Last but not least, basketball is an ultimately entertaining game. People of all ages love to play and watch basketball. Especially when it comes to playing the game, you have the opportunity to have fun while burning calories, improving endurance, boosting balance, and more.

All in all, it is clear that basketball is not one of the most popular sports by accident. In fact, an NBC research shows that the popularity of NBA broadcast games is constantly increasing worldwide. So, the game is becoming more and more popular every year. If you are considering playing or watching basketball, now is the time to do it.

