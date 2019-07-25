Two months ago Minister Ian Borg finally an­nounced the setting up of a registry of contractors that would eventually lead to their formal licensing. Up to now, anyone who could beg or borrow some third-hand ma­chinery could set up shop himself, without any mandatory certification of skills or any training on health and safety or building procedures and regulations. After all, if our ancestors could build Ħaġar Qim without a licence, why couldn’t anyone go ahead and knock together a blokka flets for a quick windfall?

To be fair, this is something that should have been done way before 2013. It is one of the positive outcomes, however belated, of the series of near-fatal collapses of people’s houses due to irresponsible construction practices earlier this year. (Incidentally, those poor people are still with no resolution in sight). It complements the setting up of the Building and Construction Agency a month ago, yet another long-standing request by operators in the field.

So far, so good. Better late than never, and all that. But this government has a remarkable knack of ruining potentially good policy with rotten governance. We should have smelt a rat when Minister Borg said that the Malta Developers’ Association (MDA) had agreed to “cooperate” in the setting up of the contractors’ registry.

You’d think that meant that the registry would actually be kept by a State regulatory body, such as the Building Regulations Office (BRO), especially since it would eventually lead to licensing. But MDA president Sandro Chetcuti, with his trademark verbal dexte­rity of a runaway gaffa, hastened to shatter any illusions on this score – he insisted with the press, in front of the unusually quiescent minister, that the MDA would handle the registration.

Couldn’t the minister see the danger of the State relying blindly on information provided by an industry stakeholder with obvious conflicts of interest?

There is nothing wrong in the MDA deciding to have its own register of contractors who are its members. There is everything wrong with the MDA using the power of its friend the government to become the gateway for the future State licensing of contractors. Not only did this force third-party contractors, who for their own reasons did not wish to be MDA members, to divulge sensitive information to the MDA and therefore to their competitors. It also gave inordinate power in the hands of the MDA leadership over their own members.

This is not on, even just from a data protection perspective. But more seriously, couldn’t the mi­nister see the danger of the State relying blindly on information provided by an industry stakeholder with obvious conflicts of interest, opening up the mi­nistry to a barrage of complaints about misreporting and misuse of said information?

And, indeed, complaints were immediately raised. With commendable promptness and his now trademark independence, a few days ago the Ombudsman found that the BRO had broken the law in allowing the MDA to run the registry.

What I found truly pathetic was the BRO’s shambolic defence of its decision to abdicate its regulatory responsibilities to the practitioners it was meant to be regulating. It was essentially the le­­galese version of: “Mhux xorta?” If the MDA wanted to help, what was the problem?

There are two ways of interpreting this response. Either Minister Dr Ian Borg LLD cannot distinguish between a ‘body corporate’ and an ‘NGO’, which is the stuff of undergrad law 101, and would not recognise a conflict of interest if it did a full monty in his office.

Or this is yet another in-your-face example of just how cozily ensconced are government and the MDA in the same matrimonial bed. Are you still expecting this government to seriously rein in this cabal of contractors?

It is incumbent on President George Vella to deliver on his public promise that the constitutional reform process would be open to all of society.

Constitutional process black box

The public consultation process for the review of the Maltese Constitution has been going on for little more than a month, with two more months to go. Like eating your veggies, this is one of those things that you may not feel like getting into. But it’s essential for our health as a nation, so I dived into the website www.riformakostituzzjonali.gov.mt to see what’s what.

Two things strike you immediately. Firstly, the fear than many had expressed that there would be no transparency about the suggestions being made is unfounded: the site lists all the contributions being made. Anonymous contributions are not accepted.

However, it is true that the consultation process is about as illuminating as a PQ reply by Konrad Mizzi. The text ‘explaining’ the process is 170-odd words long, less than the average length of a Benchmark exam essay. All it says is who are the PN and PL representatives on the Committee for Constitutional Reform, and that a public consultation process is under way.

Not even all the Opposition is represented, let alone all of society. The terms of reference of this committee are not mentioned anywhere. The website does not explain what will happen to the public proposals being made, what is the winnowing process that these proposals will inevitably have to undergo, how the selected proposals will be considered, and by whom.

When this committee was set up in 2018, it had the adjective ‘steering’ attached to its title, and it was tasked with the “preparations for the process leading to constitutional reform”. A year later the ‘steering’ has been dropped, and the public has no idea if this is a preliminary committee that will lead to a constitutional convention, as the 2013 government had promised, or if this committee will do the work itself and present a proposal for Parliament to consider.

It seems that the public has to make do with Nannu George’s assurances that Mummy PN and Daddy PL (PL being the breadwinner in this family, of course) can be trusted to do the right thing by the country, because he is keeping an eye on them. All the time, Nann?

No one doubts President Vella’s good intentions, who in any case has had to navigate in the bathtub of his predecessor. But this paternalistic way of ‘doing’ constitutional reform is starkly at odds with the progressive aspirations that this government has for its vaunted ‘new’ republic.

For the second time in this column: why doesn’t this government ever get it right? In the same way that the medium IS the message, the process IS the outcome. If this committee is just a practical way of getting things started in the light of Franco Debono’s former inability to do so, of laying the groundwork for a constitutional convention as government had originally promised, why on earth does it not say so? It will have earned so many feathers in its cap.

If, however, what we are seeing is the abortion of the convention in favour of a closed committee that will report straight to Parliament so as ensure the stranglehold of Malta’s political duopoly, then this committee is an abomination, and its outcomes an insult to the Republic.

It is incumbent on President George Vella, who many hoped would be a powerful voice for a return to decency and respect for due process, to deliver on his public promise that the constitutional reform process would be open to all of society. Your Excellency, please tell us that what you meant was not just this measly website.