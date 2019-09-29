Before any reader’s imagination goes off at a tangent, this column is not about any covert European plans to land humans on our closest satellite. Rather, it will shed light on Europe’s new research and innovation narrative which is seeking to bring the significance of publicly funded scientific collaborations closer to European taxpayers.

The moon rocket analogy is relevant given that the new narrative is impact-driven, with a space mission being the textbook example of an unambiguous, undirectional initiative, which is exactly what the European Commission’s new approach wishes to portray.

A sizeable slice of the European Commission’s total funding pie is dedicated to the financing of a diverse array of research and innovation collaborations across the continent. These normally involve a competitive process and a close interaction between different partnering European and third country institutions.

Such funds are released in tranches which, in technical lingo, are known as Funding Programmes, which normally reflect the Commission’s budgetary timeline.

For instance, within the framework of the Horizon 2020 Programme, proposals can be approved for funding over the 2014-2020 stint. Given that the lease of such a funding programme is close to expiration, the formalisation of the next funding programme, branded Horizon Europe, extending between 2021 and 2027, is being sought by European institutions, with a staggering €100 billion pegged to the programme.

So far you might contend that this is just more of the same... one funding programme being rolled after the other. Only that this is not the case, given that Horizon Europe breaks ranks with previous Commission funding programmes in seeking to break through the glass ceiling.

In fact, probably in response to increasing public disenfranchisement from European institutions, Horizon Europe is underscoring the need for funded activities to be of a high societal impact and to be communicated to the public at large in the most clarion of ways.

The European Commission is pledging to bring publicly funded research closer to its citizens through Horizon Europe ‘Missions’. One of the five themes chosen for the first round of Horizon Europe Missions is Healthy Oceans, Seas, Coastal and Inland Waters. The others are Cancer; Soil Health and Food; Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities; and Adaptation to Climate Change.

One way Horizon Europe is seeking to do this is by acting on the recommendations of a number of eminent luminaries, including former World Trade Organisation head honcho Pascal Lamy, who penned the ‘LAB-FAB-APP’ report (accessible at https://ec.europa.eu) and Marianna Mazzucato through her ‘A problem-solving approach to fuel innovation-led growth’. The need for a mission-driven approach was basically stressed by both and thus the ascent of the Horizon Europe ‘Missions.’

Horizon Europe is underscoring the need for funded activities to be of a high societal impact

Citing verbatim the draft Horizon Europe legislation, a ‘mission’ represents a portfolio of excellence-based and impact-driven R&I actions across disciplines and sectors, intended to: (i) achieve, within a set timeframe, a measurable goal that could not be achieved through individual actions, (ii) have impact on society and policy-making through science and technology, and (iii) be relevant for a significant part of the European population and a wide range of European citizens.

In layman’s terms, missions should not follow the mould of previous funding programmes in just focusing on scientific research and innovation but should primarily fire the public’s imagination through their boldness, tangible nature and ambition. Missions, which can last for a maximum of 10 years and which need to be launched by 2023 at the latest, should go the extra mile beyond conventional scientific research in bringing about the necessary policy changes in order to enable implementation of the emerging innovations, thus avoiding the shelving and non-applicability of these innovative solutions.

Missions need to address challenges considered as priorities by the European public – the agenda is now well and truly formulated by citizens.

In cognisance of today’s most compelling societal challenges, five highly relevant thematics have been chosen for this first round of Horizon Europe Missions. These include Cancer, Soil Health and Food, Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities, Adaptation to Climate Change and Healthy Oceans, Seas, Coastal and Inland Waters.

Fifteen experts populate each Mission Board, having been selected following a rigorous and highly competitive selection process, representing a panoply of individual backgrounds, experience and nationalities. Although board members are not saddled with decision-making powers, they are tasked with providing technical advice to the European Commission on the identification of one or more missions to be launched within their respective thematic area.

During this first scoping exercise, Mission Board members will be assisted by a wider pool of experts – the Assembly.

Earlier this week, Mission Boards held their first meetings within the context of the European R&I days being organised in Brussels, with Commissioner Karmenu Vella opening proceedings at the Ocean Mission Board meeting.

The leverage and clout enjoyed by the Mission Boards is reflected in their budgetary allocation for the first three years of implementation, which amounts to a staggering 10 per cent (maximum threshold) of the total Pillar II funds within Horizon Europe

Each Mission Board is raring to go given that the potential to do things differently from now is injecting a new vibe in the expert members of the same boards. The sense of expectation is high and concrete progress needs to be achieved in the short term given that the first missions will be launched in the third or fourth quarter of 2020.

The rocket’s engines are definitely revving and the European public will be waiting with bated breath to see which final destination the rocket will end up at, eventually.

alan.deidun@gmail.com

The undersigned is a member of the EU Commission’s Mission Board for Healthy Oceans. Any views expressed within this article are solely his and should not be ascribed in any way to the EU Commission or to any of its institutions and/or resident staff.