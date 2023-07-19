Malta is a dump, according to Google’s autocomplete service, which suggests words to help users complete a query on its search engine.

Type “Malta is a” into its search engine and it will try to help you save on keystrokes by suggesting “dump”. Other predictions include “Schengen country” and “a country or not”.

The MTA says tourism numbers – 2.3 million last year – speak for themselves. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The search suggestion was highlighted by Times of Malta readers, interested in finding out why Google is offering such an unflattering description of Malta.

Google’s support page explains that, at its core, “autocomplete predictions reflect real searches that have been done on Google”.

The system looks for “common queries that match what someone starts to enter” into the search box.

Other cities and countries also feature similar autocompletes.

Try typing “Why is Malta” and Google also offers a list of potential questions including “Why is Malta so dirty”, “Why is Malta a tax haven” and “Why is Malta not in NATO”.

But it also considers factors such as where the search is coming from and trending interest in a query.

The top results for “Malta is a dump” show a TripAdvisor review, news articles and a Reddit thread from June asking if the country actually is the dump it is made out to be.

Autocomplete also uses word patterns found across the web, which might indicate why, according to Google autocomplete, Malta is not the only dump.

Athens, Benidorm, Naples and the British seaside resort of Margate all have ‘dump’ predictions.

‘Why is Malta so dirty’ is another prediction Google offers its users.

Google also takes into account the individual user’s search history, if the user is logged in.

This means that when someone types a query, their predictions may completely differ from another user’s because they are in a different country and their previous interactions with Google show a different history.

When a user in Norway typed “Malta is a” into a Google search bar, however, “dump” was still suggested, albeit further down on the list.

Like other search engines and tech companies, Google’s secret algorithm is under lock and key, so the exact explanations are not publicly available.

However, Tony Zahra, from the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association said that the autocomplete suggestion should encourage the country to strive for a positive experience for its tourists.

“Labelling Malta as a dump will have an effect and clearly Malta needs to rectify those perceptions,” he said.

Zahra said that any shortcomings on the island that may create such a perception need to be rectified and, if the “dump” label is unfairly given, then it should be fixed.

But Malta Tourism Authority chairman Gavin Gulia says he thinks the tourism numbers – 2.3 million last year – speak for themselves.

“I think the international perception of Malta is positive,” he said.

“If one had to consider Malta as a dump, I don’t think we would have any tourism. Malta is a success story in tourism.”