Green Gozo, Eco Gozo, Beautiful Gozo: a reality or simply more ‘green washing’?

The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. Gozo is indeed still a natural gem in its own right but ask any Gozitan parents where they can take their children to enjoy or learn about the island’s nature. They wouldn’t know where to go. You perhaps might be directed to L-Għadira ta’ San Raflu freshwater pond to see some ducks and read the lonely visitor noticeboard. That’s about it.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a nature-based destination where our children and young people could be taught about the orchids hidden in Gozo’s garigue or become nature volunteers to go on wildflower walks to learn more about the island’s unique flora and meet one evening at a park to learn about bats and spend time star gazing up at meteor showers under the island’s dark skies?

Unlike Malta, which set up Majjistral Nature and History Park in Golden Bay back in 2008, nearly 15 years ago, Gozo still has not got a nature park. It’s true, the current government has committed to work on a ‘park’ at the old landfill site in Xagħra on the island. While we support any such positive initiatives to rehabilitate once degraded sites, the Xagħra ‘park’ won’t protect what’s left of Gozo’s precious traditional countryside and unique natural landscape; nor will it be able to offer the genuine nature-based activities many Gozitans and island visitors now want.

The Heritage Parks Federation, on behalf of Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, is calling on the government to set up the first nature park in Gozo. The federation has been constructively discussing with the Gozo Regional Development Agency and the Environment and Resources Authority about the possibility to create such a nature park based at Ta’ Sopu on the outskirts of Nadur and incorporating the nearby protected Natura 2000 site of Tal-Qortin.

Let’s get it done and make Green Gozo a reality - Stephane Croce

Such a park would offer many benefits to both the Gozitan community and island visitors alike. The project would seek to run an inclusive year-round programme of events and activities. This would also create volunteering opportunities for people wishing to help restore and protect the nature we all need. The nature park would also offer sustainable facilities around the Ta’ Sopu site, including an accessible and eco-friendly visitor centre based at the restored watchtower, shaded picnic areas and toilets.

People could also simply visit the park to spend more time surrounded by nature and enjoying the dramatic views over Gozo’s cliffs and shoreline. The park would protect the traditional countryside by rebuilding old rubble walls and maintaining traditional trails and paths. Finally, the team based at the park would actively work in partnership with other relevant agencies to ensure the conservation of protected flora and fauna species within the pristine garigue and at other important natural habitats.

There is a real need for such a well-integrated nature offer in Gozo, especially to help everyone coping with post COVID-19 stress and anxiety. Research has also shown that simply spending time in green spaces or bringing nature into your everyday life can benefit both your physical and mental well-being. Nature can boost your mood, improve your physical health, connect you to your local community and provide opportunities to meet new people.

Time spent in nature is well spent. Furthermore, with the increasing threat from climate change, habitat loss and overdevelopment, any failure to act will mean we are in danger of erasing Gozo’s natural beauty forever.

Addressing the nation at the end of 2021, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the country needed to address “a new priority: the environment and the quality of life”. Heritage Parks Federation and Din l-Art Ħelwa believe that a nature park in Gozo would put these words into action. A nature park would benefit families, children, visitors and residents alike. Gozo needs a destination dedicated to nature education and tourism.

We are keen to continue to progress this project with the relevant authorities and ministries in Malta and Gozo. We want to engage with Gozitan stakeholders to hear about their needs and concerns. We call on the Ministry for Gozo to start a public consultation on the first nature park on the island and on ERA to assist us complete a full technical assessment of the proposed park.

Additionally, we call on all political parties to endorse the creation of the Ta’ Sopu Nature Park by including this project in their respective manifesto. This could quickly be set up if we work together. We are ready for it. At the end of the day, it’s good for Gozo. It’s good for Malta. It’s good for the environment.

So, let’s get it done and make Green Gozo a reality.

Stéphane Croce is a council member of Din l-Art Ħelwa