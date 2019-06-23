The Greek people have been to hell and back in the last decade as a result of the near bankruptcy of their country, inept political leadership and harsh conditions imposed by the ECB, the EC and the IMF in return for hefty loans. The electorate’s response to this was a frequent change of political preferences.

The return to power of the centre-right New Democracy led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proven that the political rhetoric of Alexis Tsipras, the populist leader of the far left Syriza party, has failed to deliver on the unreasonable promises made to the shocked Greek nation. Tsipras, however, proved to be more pragmatic than many expected. He mostly abided by the conditions of the Troika that lent Greece the money and started substantial reforms in pensions and the labour market.

However, the odds were stacked against him. Greece has one of the highest unemployment rates in Europe with 19 per cent seeking work. Pensioners have been particularly hard hit, and their vote and that of the middle classes tipped the balance in favour of the centre-right New Democracy.

Mitsotakis may be a better leader to continue the unfinished business of structural reform. However, there is no certainty that he will succeed more where Tsipras failed. Cronyism, corruption and vested interests are endemic in Greece as they are in some other Mediterranean countries. These vices have led to the loss of competitiveness, dysfunctional public administration and ultimately near bankruptcy. With Greek public debt at 181 per cent of GDP Mitsotakis may have to renege on his populist promises that enabled the Greek electorate to embrace once again change that may hopefully restore the ‘old normal’.

The new Greek Prime Minister made some smart and not so smart moves when appointing his cabinet. He appointed a 51-person cabinet – the biggest cabinet in any EU member state. However, 20 of these are technocrats with no political baggage. He only appointed five female ministers.

His first commitment is to reduce taxes, reduce red tape and restore pensions to their former levels. No wonder that the EU finance ministers have warned Greece not to abandon the reforms started by Tsipras who now leads the Opposition.

The most significant risks for Mitsotakis will probably come from the conservative wing of his own party. While he is often labelled as a liberal, the old guard of the new Democracy will want to push the brakes if they perceive reforms to be happening too fast. They may also want to deliver the doubtful benefits that gave many Greeks the illusion of wealth – cronyism, political patronage, a bloated civil service, an archaic banking system and unfunded and over-generous social benefits. The privatisation of the old Athens airport will be the first test on the commitment of Mitsotakis for reforms.

The Greek Prime Minister is also hoping to renegotiate some of the onerous terms of the Troika rescue package. It is unlikely that this hope will become a reality as the EU and the ECB fear that caving in to such demands will increase pressure from another populist government like that of Italy.

Only time will tell whether the decision of the Greek electorate for change is based on a genuine rejection of populist politics. It is more likely that the change that many in Greece and other EU countries want is one that enables them to relive the old normality when governments borrowed as much as they could, boosted employment in the public sector and delivered generous social benefits that they did not afford.

The new EU administration will have to deal with the frustrations of the Greeks, Italians and French among others who feel that they are losers as a result of globalisation, migration and disruptive technological advances. Those who have been made redundant or joining the ranks of the working poor have become political orphans as traditional parties of the centre-right, and centre-left failed to resolve their problems.

Mitsotakis has adequate parliamentary backing. The social democratic party PASOK has practically been decimated. Syriza can be a credible opposition if it embraces a reform programme that may not fit with its present ideological beliefs. Financial markets have so far welcomed the change in Greece, but it is too early whether tax cuts and the reduction of bureaucracy will be enough for international investors to start putting their money in Greece.

Everyone seems to back change as long as it restores the unaffordable old normality.

