I recently had the opportunity to visit the UK Parliament and attend a session organised by Conservative MP Kelly Tolhurst. A discussion ensued about the way the media always picks on the two extremes. For some reason, the more reasonable and perhaps not at the far end of any argument, are not quoted or interviewed. She spoke about this in the context of Brexit.

The media clearly portrayed two hard lines – those advocating Brexit and those advocating Remain. As she said this I could not help but think about what is going on in the Nationalist Party – those who are sturdily against Adrian Delia, and those who are strongly in favour of him.

Yet, what about those who have the country and party at heart (without any bias for or against Delia). What the media seems to fail to pick on is that many who are in favour of Delia staying and this includes myself, fully well know that the move to remove him is one which only means further division in the party and a free ride for this government.

Leaders come and go, unlike the Nationalist Party which is here to stay.

The movement of wanting to change the “status quo” has created a precedent, which is of great concern. I have no doubt that councillors were also not happy with past leaders but then they stuck together and moved forward.

Just like others, I made personal sacrifices to attend executive and administrative meetings because when we are in politics we are there to serve and not to just shake things up just because we believe this is the right way or for self-gratification.

Just because I am loyal to my party and leader I was clearly “punished” and some “friends” of mine opted to not vote for me

The right way is to choose to follow one path, despite the fact we may not agree what that path may entail. The right way is to stand up and be counted but to do so for unity and not division. Many have, perhaps conveniently forgotten, how a number of us supported decisions of the previous administration despite our disagreement with decisions made. This is not a sign of weakness but a sign of team work and doing the best for our country and our party.

I have just come out of an MEP campaign which I participated in knowing full well I did not stand a chance. I put my own money and time in this campaign and I did this because of a genuine belief of making a difference and get votes for the party, which in turn means ensuring less manipulation by this Labour government.

However, just because I am loyal to my party and leader I was clearly “punished” and some “friends” of mine opted to not vote for me. This is a personal experience no one can deny and to me this clearly shows one thing – the extent to which some are prepared to go to so as to ensure that Adrian Delia leaves.

What is ironic is that despite everyone’s assumption that I seem to have this blanket faith in Delia, I question him a lot and even disagree with him on various matters. But he listens, takes things on board and even acts. He has always shown great commitment despite his imperfections.

He has every reason to walk out, without needing to be pushed out, but he stays as he puts our county and party first, yet he needs the space and time to deliver and I hope that on July 27 he is given just that – to take us to the next general election.