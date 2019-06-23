Two years ago, the Nationalist Party, which had just suffered a landslide defeat in the June election, embarked on a campaign to elect its new leader. For the first time, it was the party’s members who were being given this responsibility. The election, which was held during the party’s annual celebration of Malta’s Independence, was won by Adrian Delia, a new face to Maltese politics.

As President of the Forum for Small and Medium Enterprises of the PN, my first fundamental question for this new leader was about what his vision for local businesses consisted of. In fact, at the first opportunity I got, during a discussion at the Festa Indipendenza 2017, I immediately set the ball rolling and asked a direct question to the newly elected leader.

The Forum wanted to make sure that the PN would put the business sector once again at the heart of the PN’s policies. The people’s perception was that the PN had distanced itself from the business community and some attributed part of the losses in their polling numbers to this.

Adrian Delia promised that all the party’s policies will be developed, planned and implemented in total collaboration with all the branches and fora that make up the party.

Delia insisted that his political vision is that of building policy for the people, with the people. He promised me that he himself would be in constant contact with our Forum to make sure that the business community will be listened to and that this will help the party understand better the opportunities and challenges of this sector.

Two years down the line, I can say that this was not just a promise, but that Delia has kept his word on this matter.

Entrepreneurs are finding in Adrian Delia the politician their community deserves

With immediate effect, a number of meetings were organised with business associations and all types of businesses – from sole traders to family businesses and medium sized enterprises.

Adrian Delia was out on the streets visiting garages, retail outlets, factories, service providers and all manner of other businesses. He made sure that there were no time restrictions while we were visiting these businesses since he wanted to give everyone the time they deserved.

A positive vibe was being created within the community. Business owners started coming forward, eager to listen to what Delia had to offer. They were now contacting the party themselves to set up meetings with the party leader. Finally, they felt that there was a man at the top who would not only hear their concerns but would actually listen to them.

The fact that Delia is very approachable and makes himself available to everyone helped these entrepreneurs keep constant contact with him and kept him updated on issues related to their businesses.

We are living in an era in which decisions are being taken abruptly without much thought being spared for future consequences – a fact that worries many in the business community. Entrepreneurs, who have one aim in common, namely that of contributing to the local economy whilst supporting families who strive hard to succeed, are finding in Delia the politician their community deserves.

Since Delia became leader, we have experienced considerable change. He has given birth to the political instinct within many of us. He believes in each and every one of us.

We all come from different sectors and we can all make a difference. Each of us has his or her own expertise and it is through our combined efforts that we should develop local politics. In 2019, politics should not be discussed only around a table. People in the streets, people in shops, people in workplaces, people everywhere have lots to offer, but only if those at the helm listen, accept and deliver.

This weekend, PN councillors are being asked to confirm the decision taken by its members two years ago. Being a person who believes in this forward-looking leader and his vision for building politics with the people, I will be voting “Yes” to keep the party moving in the right direction.

André Grech is President of the SMEs forum of the Nationalist Party.