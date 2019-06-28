With 3.48 billion people now on social media, the role of the influencer is more important and valuable to a business than ever before. Francesca Mifsud explains it all in further detail.

Influencer culture is everywhere, and everyone’s talking about it: children now list it as a job they want to do when they grow up, social media is teeming with their content, and businesses have opened their doors to them during their marketing meetings, budgets and plans. Indeed, it’s hardly surprising that Mediakix estimates that the influencer industry will be worth €5.77 billion by end of this year.

To many, this may seem like madness, but influencers actually play a very important role in the new world order of marketing: they are content creators. On Instagram alone, which admittedly is the influencers’ main domain, they are expected to have created over six billion sponsored posts by 2020 (Statistica).

But how does all this work?

The influencer is someone whose life choices hold particular weight among their community – be it online or in real life. They are seen as peers who lead inspirational lifestyles that trigger a sense of aspiration. Yet the key is that these lifestyles are achievable if only the person visits a particular place, buys a particular product, or uses a particular tool.

Therefore, since what influencers buy and use is seemingly what gives them this aura, it makes perfect sense for businesses to tap into this organic resource. And many already have, with the fashion, lifestyle and beauty industries leading the trend of capitalising on influencers’ audiences, and others following suit.

The most popular influencers on Instagram, who have tens of millions of followers, have become less trusted than the micro-influencers

Of course, the more sponsorships influencers get, the more posts they post and the more following they amass. This has now led to a new phenomenon, where the most popular influencers on Instagram, who have tens of millions of followers, have become less trusted than the micro-influencers whose following can be just of a couple of thousands.

Having said that, each stratum of influencers has a very defined role to play, particularly as they have understood the how and why their followers use social media platforms, and mastered the ways of using that to their advantage. In fact, when businesses pay influencers, they are paying for the expertise of getting their followers to engage with the product more than they are for the actual promotion.

This leads us to another conundrum many businesses have: should one go for the most popular influencer of the moment, or for the one that best represents their customer base as well as the values of the company and the product at hand? The answer is obviously the latter.

There needs to be logic, strategy and planning when choosing the right influencers for your brand, and there are various factors that need to be taken into consideration, such as: is the influencer the right age to market this product? Is the following he or she has the right target audience for my product? And is this product too niche to go to an influencer with a huge following with varied interests?

Of course, it’s also important to remember that influencers have a say in which products they choose. Huda Kattan, who is the highest-earning influencer on Instagram and has been named in Time magazine’s 25 most influential people on the internet, famously declined €164,370 for one post because it didn’t fit with her image.

So, to answer the question we started off with, it works because influencers have their finger on the pulse of the biggest social phenomenon of our time, social media – the presence on which has gone up by nine per cent since the beginning of this year, pushing it up to 3.48 billion people worldwide.

But, remember – influencers can’t be your only connection to clients on social media. The rules of the marketing mix apply here as well, so combining it with traditional marketing, social media advertising, advertorials on online portals, and, most importantly, a well-curated social media presence is vital. Indeed, like anything else in life – and as many influencers like to remind us – balance is imperative to anything we do.

Francesca Mifsud is a marketing strategist and entrepreneur who runs Infiltrend. Agency, a company that creates marketing strategies with a focus on social media and influencer marketing.

https://infiltrend.agency/