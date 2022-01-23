I have often wondered how this country has managed to stay afloat for so long while convincing other countries that we know what we are doing, entirely ignoring the abysmal service we’re afforded each day.

Last week, for example, was one for the books. On Monday I called a bank’s customer care number to enquire about how I should get a new debit card. I was told to make an appointment with my local branch. When I told them where my local branch was situated, I was not informed that my branch of choice was closed. This meant that I spent two or three days waiting for an answer before someone else entirely let me know that my branch wasn’t operating anyway. This was followed up by an hour’s wait at the post office to pick up a parcel.

Now, it’s bad enough that most people at the post office near where I live aren’t ever there to actually post anything or pick up parcels, but on top of that, we seem to have misplaced one of the two postmen manning the tills at our post office.

When they changed our last pair, the powers-that-be appeared to decide that one postman was more than enough to take care of the branch most of the time, despite the fact we almost always have queues snaking into the middle of the street. Both our banks and post offices only operate till lunchtime, which means that unless you’re unemployed or retired, you’re perpetually eating hours out of your workday just to get the basics done.

The cherry on the cake came at the weekend when I went to Gozo and queued for four hours to get on to the ferry back home. During this lengthy time of reflection, we had plenty of time to check every page and article on the internet for some clue as to why this might have happened on a random Sunday.

Is it any wonder that so many people are so angry and frustrated all the time when they spend their days struggling to fulfill basic errands? - Anna Marie Galea

We were later told that the service may or may not have been a boat or two down, and yet, if this were the case, did it occur to no one to send out an update? It would have literally taken anyone with basic computer skills two minutes to let everyone know that they should either probably avoid travelling to Gozo altogether or, at the very least, just keep people in the loop as to what was going on.

Time and time again, I am aghast by the gross lack of communication, overall inefficiency and complete disregard of the client’s or customer’s needs. We are constantly treated as if we have nothing better to do than either queue or wait around for replies that we never get, and services never seem to be streamlined to fit into what people in 2022 might need.

Is it any wonder that so many people are so angry and frustrated all the time when they spend their days struggling to fulfill basic errands that they’ve spent hours waiting to do? Would it hurt people to take an interest in their job and give advice or information that can actually be of use? Or for entities to actually care that they are wasting our time? Is it such a big ask for us to get the bare minimum of efficiency? If this is paradise, then sign me up for the alternative – it will probably take me less time to get there than it takes me to pick up an ASOS package anyway.