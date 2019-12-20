The vast selection of online casinos available for gamers means some gambling sites can afford to target a specific audience. For CasiTabi, it's Japan.

CasiTabi is an online gambling platform run by Casino Saga LTD on Malta, which also has an English sister site called Casino Heroes. The casino is among the most used sites among the Japanese population thanks to its design and offers.

CasiTabi presents games and other products in Japanese, in line with the market to which it caters. Although only in the business for several years since launching in 2014, the gambling outfit has managed to attract players of all calibre across Japan. Why is that, though? What makes CasiTabi stand out as a Japanese casino?

Anime is a huge part of the Japanese culture and CasiTabi leveraged that. It has successfully gamified gambling by allowing customers to role play on the platform. Players have the opportunity to move from level to level while earning points along the way. This gamification is presented in three kingdoms called Kaji, where you have to defeat the rulers. As you finish one level and enter the next one, you unlock offers and additional games. The coins are in Ruby, which is the currency in Kaji. It feels like you are in an old-fashioned anime tale.

What's amazing is that players can create avatars to represent them. You can pick just about anything from a dragon breeder to a karate master to a Geisha. Take your RPG hero on quests and complete missions as you go. Enjoy unique rewards that make each level more enticing than the last. As you interact with fellow players on the platform, the environment feels similar to a classic film or game. New users can look up reviews for CasiTabi to get a few basics of the site. Learn about welcome bonuses and other promotions that will make gaming on the platform worth it.

From the minute you open the site, everything about it screams Japanese. For one, every part of the platform is in Japanese, which makes it easy to use for players in Japan. They don't have to endure the cumbersome process of logging into an English site then redirecting to its Japanese version. The animation on the platform is another reason. At the top, the casino website has different characters from Japanese culture.

These figures are in the foreground while in the background, you can see Kaji kingdoms where all the adventure occurs. CasiTabi makes the site colourful, which is typical of the Japanese culture. It is full of bright graphics and lively animation that create a vibrant environment. With each click, the casino doesn't let you forget that you are on a Japanese platform. Players don't have to try too hard to identify with the theme of the casino. The setup is inclusive and evokes nostalgia at every turn.

The Japanese people are fast-paced and CasiTabi caters to that need. Blitz mode is a system that allows gamers to play six times faster than usual. The feature is exclusive to NetEnt slots and developed for Casino Heroes. After successful operation there, it moved to CasiTabi. The function speeds up the game, meaning you get more spins per minute than a regular setting. Players in Japan who want to gamble but don't have the patience for standard gameplay find this feature invaluable. The faster you can get through a slot, the faster you can move to the next one.

Quick gaming also means that you can get through your wagering requirements in a fraction of the time it would take at regular speed. CasiTabi doesn't compromise the quality of the game or offers available to players. The casino is available on mobile, which is another way that it serves fast-moving Japanese players. Users don't have to download games since they can access them straight from browsers. With no-download gaming, players can get their favourite games on any device.

CasiTabi is a reputable gambling platform for the Japanese market. It has licences from MGA and Government of Curacao, so players can be sure of the legitimacy of the site. CasiTabi caters to a range of players from Japan whether you a high-stakes poker player or low-risk slot lover. The theme, layout and gaming at CasiTabi are tailored for a Japanese audience, which is why the platform is a leading choice for online players.

Disclaimer: Gambling carries financial risk and a risk of dependency. Play responsibly. +18. Find out more at http://gambleaware.co.uk/ or http://www.gamcare.org.uk/