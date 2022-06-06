The Nationalist Party asked on Tuesday why the government has decided to roof Pjazza Teatru Rjal, the site of the former opera house ruins in Valletta.

In a statement signed by Julie Zahra, spokesperson on culture, the PN said it appeared that the government's only purpose was to remove inconvenience for neighbours and offer protection from the weather.

But the plans would do nothing to facilitate performances and improve facilities for performers and the theatrical community, she said.

Zahra asked what had become of plans for a national concert hall with good acoustics and adequate space on stage and backstage which could also be used for conferences and similar events.

Calling the roofing plans piecemeal, Zahra urged the government to consult the arts sector and local and foreign experts so that Malta could direct its investment to a good quality facility.