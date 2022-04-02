Pope Francis’ visit this weekend is expected to have a special focus on migration, but this has long been an uncomfortable subject for Malta and the Maltese.

The Pontiff’s official itinerary for the two-day weekend visit includes a stop at the Ħal Far Peace Lab, which houses migrants.

There, the plight of migrants will take centre stage as they share their stories of life on the island with Pope Francis.

Speaking in the Vatican earlier this week, the Holy Father said he will be following in St Paul's footsteps, describing Malta as “committed to welcoming so many brothers and sisters seeking refuge".

However, nearly 2,000 years since St Paul was saved from a shipwreck off Malta’s coast, it is difficult to reconcile that Bible story of compassion with the way the country sees migrants today.

Malta’s link with the story of migration was catapulted onto the world stage in 2014 when a far more catastrophic shipwreck off Malta’s coast cost some 500 migrants their lives.

The story grabbed the headlines internationally, cementing Malta as a country at the forefront of the EU’s migration crisis.

And this is felt to this day on the island.

The issue of migration routinely appears on top of lists of major concerns during nationwide polls.

RELATED STORIES Pope Francis urges Malta to fight corruption and land speculation

In some areas, those most densely populated by migrant communities, migrants, and their lack of integration into Maltese society top the lists of residents’ perceived problems.

Malta is 'full up', say politicians

This has filtered its way into political discourse, with the governing Labour Party regularly referring to Malta as “full up”.

In fact, the PL prides itself on having taken steps to stem the flow of migrants arriving from Africa to Malta.

According to the UNHCR, in 2021, 832 migrants reached Malta’s shores by sea. The government has refused to give a breakdown of arrival figures.

The same UNHCR figures show 2,280 arrivals were recorded the previous year which was less than half the number arriving five years earlier.

The Peace Lab where the Pope will meet migrants is just a short walk from the Safi detention centre.

Pope Francis gives his first speech in Malta, to an audience of dignitaries at the Grandmaster's Palace. Photo: AFP

Once brimming with hundreds of migrants, today the former army barracks turned migrant prison houses less than 150 men and women, most of whom are awaiting the end of administrative processes in a bid to secure refugee status.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has boasted during political rallies of Malta receiving close to no migrants in recent years. He claims to have done this through special cooperation with Libyan authorities.

This cooperation was laid bare when Times of Malta exposed how the government had engaged private fishing boats to pick up drifting migrants, returning them to Libya with the help of the Libyan coast guard.

RELATED STORIES In pictures: Pope Francis arrives in Malta

The government has denied that it was involved in the irregular return of migrants to Libya, something that could constitute a violation of international law, but the matter is being weighed in the Valletta courts.

Migration turns to murder

Then, Malta’s ugly relationship with migration was written in blood.

Almost three years ago to the day, on April 6, 2019, Ivorian national Lassana Cisse was shot dead in cold blood as he walked home along a dark rural road.

Lassana Cisse Souleymane was killed in a drive-by shooting in April 2019.

The murder sent shock waves through the migrant community who spoke up about how they would be pelted with stones in drive-by attacks like the one that targeted Cisse.

The story took an even dark twist when the police charged two soldiers with the murder of Cisse and the attempted murder of two other migrants.

A country’s relationship with migrants is best seen in how they treat them.

From the moment they set foot on the island, Malta’s migrant community are put in centres that the Council of Europe says flout European values.

Then many end up in precarious work.

The so-called gig economy of food couriers is mostly reserved for Eastern European and Asian workers, leaving African migrants to risk their lives in Malta’s construction sites or frantically chase waste collection trucks through Malta’s streets.

Malta’s migrant community are aware of the significance of the Pope’s visit.

In an open letter to the pontiff, Peace Lab residents urged him to help Christians “see the value in other human beings”.

Perhaps the Pope’s decision to visit migrants will prompt some soul searching.