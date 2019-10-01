The academic year has started for many and this is no different for 21 Academy which on Wednesday kick starts its academic season with a course in Company Law Fundamentals.

This is an MQF level 7 course ideal for in-house lawyers, lawyers working in private practice, directors, company secretaries, CEOs as well as business owners and accountants who qualify for 25 hours of structured CPE. All participants may benefit from the Get Qualified Scheme which means that only 30 per cent of the course is actually payable.

A lawyer by profession, Roselyn Borg Knight has more than 15 years of experience practising law both in Malta and in the UK. She specialises in employment law, with a particular focus on disputes concerning employment matters representing both employers and employees in Industrial Tribunal cases.

“Despite the fact that I love law, I have always had a great passion for education and training. Ever since I graduated and throughout my career, I’ve created many different accredited courses and also delivered them myself,” explained Dr Borg Knight.

She founded 21 Academy with Angelito Sciberras. Through this academy they aim to provide opportunities for clients and students to enhance their knowledge of their specific industry-related issues, learn new skills which are increasingly necessary to handle today’s challenges, and realise their full potential.

In collaboration with other firms and professionals, 21 Academy offers accredited short and long courses in different fields, workshops for employers and employees, as well as in-house training which is company-specific.

The subject matter of the courses and workshops vary, and in the past have ranged from courses such as 2020 HR Trends – Looking Ahead, a course that is ideal for people in HR and administration, to courses in Diversity and Inclusion, Workplace Bullying and Harassment as well as New EU Employment Laws.

“We also specialise in GDPR and Data Protection matters so we offer ongoing half day courses in GDPR for IT Professionals, GDPR for Accountants, GDPR for Marketers and GDPR for Local Councils,” explained Dr Borg Knight.

Every course is tailor-made to the specific situations and circumstances of that day’s particular audience, thus making the course material always very relevant to the students. On October 15, a longer and more in depth course for Data Protection Officers will be offered, spread over five sessions.



“I get a kick out of teaching, which is probably linked to my love for learning,” added Dr Borg Knight. “I thrive on creating something from scratch and then seeing it take shape and students learning and putting what they learn into practice. I truly believe that the best gift you can give someone is education.”

21 Academy also offers two CPE accredited workshops - Schemes to Help Your Business that will take place on the morning of the 23rd October, and Employment Benefits: A Win-Win Solution that will take place on the morning of November 13.

Schemes to Help Your Business discusses the most advantageous schemes which are available locally to give business a competitive edge. From incentives for promotion and expansion of industry to the development of innovative enterprises.

During the workshop participants are taken through many of the schemes available and guided on how to identify the best scheme that suits their business and industry, and how to apply for it.



Employment Benefits: A Win-Win Solution goes into the various employment benefits that exist in the Maltese context. It analyses best practises utilised by Maltese organisations, and the issues that such benefits create. It also goes into the legal framework regulating such benefits, and their fiscal impact.

21 Academy often teams up with various experts so as to make sure that the tutors delivering courses and training are professionals in their respective fields, have ample experience and have been delivering training for a number of years. Courses are generally delivered at 21 Business Centre in Naxxar.

“It’s never too late to learn something new, a new skill or to update your knowledge on an area that you already work in,” concluded Dr Borg Knight.

For the next set of courses and workshops available visit https://www.advisory21.com.mt.

21 Academy is licensed by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education.