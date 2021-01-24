For second-time buyers, the time has never been better to upsize your home, says Manuel Borg from RE/MAX Affiliates Piazzetta.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted us to stay safe within our homes, many have looked at their properties with fresh eyes – and have wished for more space.

The result? Malta’s real estate market for second-time buyers seeking a more spacious house or apartment is experiencing renewed demand, according to office manager and co-franchise owner of RE/MAX Affiliates Piazzetta, Manuel Borg.

“Demand from people upsizing from their current property has always been an important part of our business. Due to the pandemic, however, people now have a new-found appreciation for fa­mily time and the impact of their home’s size. Those who had been considering it for some time, but never actually made the move, are now more convinced and determined to take the plunge,” he explains.

And the advantages of upsizing are many. Apart from added space and size – both indoors and, most especially, outdoors – the move offers homeowners access to more amenities, such as a garden, swimming pool or larger garage. This then points to spacious properties that are only available via relocation to less dense parts of Malta that also offer reduced noise and traffic, while also presenting the possibility of more family time united under one roof.

“Clients seeking to upsize their property are usually second-time buyers in their mid-30s to mid-50s with financial stability and established careers,” Borg says. “They tend to be looking for more space to accommodate their growing families, to add bedrooms for children as they grow older or to increase the living space and amenities in their home.”

The extra space also has a variety of uses, he continues.

“The range of clients who are interested in securing a bigger pro­perty is vast, varying from young professionals who need more space for a live-in nanny to those who want more room to entertain. Car enthusiasts dream of a larger garage; animal lovers seek outdoor areas for their pets; gardening hobbyists want space to grow vegetables or plants. Clients who are upsizing know exactly what they are after in their new property.”

Upsizing clients will often have a specific property size in mind and are willing to go outside their preferred localities to find it

Borg also highlights that second-time buyers looking for a larger home also tend to be well-prepared and specific about their property wish list and deal-breakers.

“They will usually call their trusted RE/MAX agent from their previous property search to assist them. And they are likely to have already checked with their bank and made firm decisions about their property goals based on affordability and current market availability.”

Upsizing clients will also often have a specific property size in mind and are willing to go outside their preferred localities to find it, Borg notes.

“Clients that seek outdoor space might look for houses of character or farmhouses in villages, while those who want a more modern villa for a small family will stick to the central part of the island. Madliena is always in demand and we have seen a considerable increase in properties being sold in the northern region.”

This enhanced call for larger properties has been boosted further still by incentive schemes directed squarely at second-time buyers. In particular, an extended governmental initiative makes second-time buyers who sell their first house eligible to receive a refund of stamp duty of up to €3,000, provided the individuals do not own any other property.

As prepared as a real estate buyer may be, however, there is no match for having an expert to guide the process from the very first property search to the final touches on interior design and beyond, Borg says in his final remarks.

“RE/MAX has been finding real estate for clients all over Malta and Gozo for years. We assist them throughout the buying process, from searching for their new dream home, to selling their existing property in a timely manner,” he concludes.

“RE/MAX has a sophisticated network of tried-and-true experts, so we can assist clients with banking needs and introduce them to trusted service providers such as interior designers or reputable local and foreign furniture suppliers. Whether the homeowner needs a notary, lawyer, tax consultant or even a babysitter, we can recommend a professional from our network. You tell us what you want from your new home and we can take it from there.”

For more information and advice regarding upsizing in Malta and Gozo, visit www.remax-malta.com.