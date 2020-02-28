As the inaugural launch date for SiGMA Manila edges closer, SiGMA Group COO, Jonathan Shaw, joins Jessica Walker in an exclusive interview on the huge potential this emerging Southeast Asia region has to offer the iGaming and tech industry.

“The future is now, Asia is the future, but the future is today. It’s not how Asia will grow, but how Asia will lead. Its rapid growth, especially the way the digital economy is emerging in a way which will lead and now just grow the pie chart.”

Shaw also delves into what we can expect from one of Malta’s biggest events, the November calendar staple: SiGMA Malta.

“It’s not just great for the iGaming sector, it’s great for the whole country. We create so much business with the amount of delegates and attendees, that it leaves an impact in a month which is a shoulder month.

“We’re looking at how we can create the right show, the right expo, with the right thought leaders and conferences, and business – in a nutshell we bring people together.”

SiGMA Manila and Manila AIBC Summit will take place June 8-9, 2020 at the SMX Convention Centre, Manila. The Group’s move eastwards capitalises on the strong interest in Asia for iGaming and the growing value there for companies looking to move into up-and-coming iGaming markets.

As Asia leads the way in merging new blockchain and AI technologies with the global iGaming sector, SiGMA Group is strengthening trade ties with the jurisdictions in the region to facilitate fresh business opportunities for European companies.

SiGMA 2020 Malta will take place November 17-19, 2020 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre, Ta’ Qali. Positioned at the cutting edge of a very competitive industry, the event has evolved since 2014 into the definitive iGaming showcase, operating on both a European and world stage.

In 2019, SiGMA’19 welcomed over 400 sponsors and exhibitors, 200 industry leading speakers and a record-breaking 15,000 attendees from over 80 countries, and in 2020 this staple in the global iGaming calendar is set to grow even bigger. The SiGMA 2020 Malta events calendar boasts a full complement of entries. While all roads still lead to the summit in December, the expo is supported by numerous local and global events occurring throughout the year.