We are still fresh off this week’s launch of the brand-new Bay Easy on 100.2FM, and the airwaves are still buzzing. If you haven’t tuned in yet, here’s why you should consider giving the frequency a go, whether you’re in your home or on the go.

Bay Easy brings a fantastic selection of sing-out-loud songs that make the station one to look out for. The carefully curated playlist features hits from legendary artists such as Elton John, Whitney Houston, Adele, Michael Buble, Madonna and many more. The station plays the most popular songs of all time from timeless eras like the 80s, 90s and 00s. So, you’re bound to get lost in the music and have an easy listening experience.

Listen to Bay Easy on the radio

“Our vision is to deliver the most popular songs of all time, reflecting the life stage of our listeners,” said Kevin De Cesare, director of Eden Leisure Group.

"As we embark on this new chapter with Bay Easy 100.2, we are excited to see Bay expanding to a new station with its second brand on FM," he said.

"The launch of Bay Easy not only reinforces our commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment but also showcases our dedication to staying ahead of the curve in an ever-changing media landscape. We are excited to bring a fresh and delightful radio experience to our listeners."

Beyond the music selection, what makes Bay Easy stand out in the local radio scene, is the seasoned radio presenters that will be keeping you company. 100.2 brings together a mix of familiar voices and new personalities, from both the local and international scenes.

Familiar voices on Bay Easy 100.2

Former 89.7 Bay Presenter, Pierre Cordina, opens weekdays on Bay Easy Breakfast while Albert Galdes takes listeners home on Drive Time. Albert is an experienced radio presenter who also had a show on 89.7 Bay back when the station first launched in 1992.

Along with Pierre, and Albert, Bay Easy features a medley of seasoned presenters from the UK, including Natalie Haughton, Ben Glover, Tim Allen, Paul Hayes, and Paul Carlin. Among these, there is also famed UK Radio Presenter, Angie Greaves, who hosts the Drive Time on Smooth Radio in the UK.

With all of this now on 100.2 FM, Bay Easy is bringing the Good Times to Malta’s airwaves. You can tune in on 100.2FM, DAB+ Digital Radio, Online and on Smart Speakers.

To keep updated with Malta’s newest radio station, including the station's programming schedule and upcoming online content, go to https://bayeasy.mt/ and follow @bayeasymalta on Instagram and Facebook.