Kasper Schmeichel has his boots planted firmly on the ground but the 34-year-old Denmark goalkeeper dreams of repeating his father’s sensational Euro 1992 title.

“You’ve got to dream big … and the question we’ve got to ask ourselves is ‘Why not us?'” the keeper recently told Danish TV2.

His father Peter was the hero of Denmark’s unexpected European championship victory in Sweden almost 30 years ago. With his 129 caps from 1987 to 2001 and long career with Manchester United, Peter Schmeichel is a living legend.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta